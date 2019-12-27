Chiefs Cornerback Excused From Practice, Ruled Out for Season Finale

On Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) released their final injury report ahead of their season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-10). Three players – OL Cam Erving, OG Andrew Wylie, and DT Xavier Williams – were listed as questionable for the Week 17 matchup. In addition, the team ruled out CB Morris Claiborne for the fourth consecutive game.

Andrew Wylie, Xavier Williams, and Cam Erving are questionable for Sunday's game. Morris Claiborne is out.https://t.co/GiGwQSygiy — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 27, 2019

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid opened his press conference with an update on Claiborne’s situation.

“The guys that didn’t practice today are Mo Claiborne, not because of injury but non-football related,” Reid told reporters on Friday. “He was excused. Cam Erving still is sick. We look forward to the challenge of playing the Chargers. The guys have had a good week of practice. It’s good we were able to get outside here for a couple of days and move around a little bit. With that, time is yours.”

The 29-year-old cornerback got in some limited work on Wednesday and Thursday, consistent with his trio of limited practices last week. Claiborne has been out since sustaining a shoulder injury following Kansas City’s Week 13 matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

Aside from Erving missing his second straight practice with an illness, Reid was otherwise mum on the likelihood of Wylie (ankle) and Williams (ankle) suiting up on Sunday. The former was a limited participant throughout the week while the newly-activated Williams participated in full.

The 6’2,” 309-pound defensive tackle was added to the active roster on Wednesday after the team placed running back Spencer Ware on season-ending injured reserve. He saw action in five games earlier this season before being placed on IR in October.

