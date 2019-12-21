DraftKings Week 16 Saturday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $400K Saturday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features an NFC West battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty $100K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: George Kittle $13,800

$13,800 FLEX: Todd Gurley $8,800

$8,800 FLEX: Raheem Mostert $8,600

$8,600 FLEX: Deebo Samuel $7,400

$7,400 FLEX: Tyler Higbee $6,800

$6,800 FLEX: 49ers DEF $4,600

Why This Lineup?

George Kittle is the one true consistent on the 49ers otherwise questionable offense. The star tight end has averaged 22.1 fantasy points over five of his past six games. He’s also seen an absurd 25 targets over the past two weeks.

Todd Gurley ranks as the seventh-highest scoring running back in football over the last three weeks with an average of 20.2 ppg, including scoring no fewer than 18.5 points in any game over that span.

Raheem Mostert has scored a touchdown in four consecutive weeks. Since Week 12, he’s out-touched the next closest ‘9ers running back 43-12 in the ground game. The Rams allowed not one, but two 100-yard rushers, and three total TDs to the RB position a week ago.

Despite a down performance a week ago, Deebo Samuel has scored 13+ fantasy points in six of his last eight games. Samuel will likely draw Rams backup cornerback Darious Williams on Saturday night with starter Troy Hill ruled out.

Gerald Everett is set to return to the Rams lineup on Saturday, and I couldn’t care less. Tyler Higbee is the Rams TE1, period. Higbee has topped 100 yards receiving in three straight games, averaging 24.8 fantasy points over that span. The 49ers have allowed four receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends over their last three games.

49ers Defense has struggled of late, however so has the Rams offense. Los Angeles has allowed 11+ fantasy points to opposing D/STs in three of their six games since their Week 9 bye.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omissions from our Saturday night Showdown would have to be both the quarterbacks.

However, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 200 yards or fewer in two of his last three games, while the Rams defense allowed 212 passing yards or fewer in four of their last five games.

Jared Goff has actually been a viable fantasy option over the past three weeks, yet the ‘9ers defense allows the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing QBs this season.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

