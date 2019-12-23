DraftKings Week 16 Monday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $1.1M Monday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a hobbled Minnesota Vikings team looking to gain ground against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will be gifted a $250K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Davante Adams $17,100

$17,100 FLEX: Mike Boone $9,000

$9,000 FLEX: Adam Thielen $8,200

$8,200 FLEX: Jamaal Williams $5,200

$5,200 FLEX: Dan Bailey $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Irv Smith Jr. $3,000

Why This Lineup?

Davante Adams has seen double-digit targets in six of his past seven games. Over those seven games, the wideout has averaged an impressive 22.31 fantasy points. Minnesota allows the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing WRs this season, including four 13+ point performances over their last three games.

Dalvin Cook is out, and Alexander Mattison appears to be trending in the wrong direction. Mike Boone racked up 17.6 fantasy points in under a quarter and a half of football a week ago. Green Bay allows the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs this year, including 14 touchdowns on the ground.

Adam Thielen has yet to break out since returning to the team’s lineup. However, Monday night would be a great time to do so. Since Week 16 of the 2016 season, Thielen has averaged eight receptions for 109 receiving yards and 19.56 fantasy points over his six games against the Packers.

Backup running backs to get at least seven carries against the Vikings since the team’s Week 12 bye have averaged 19.9 fantasy points. Jamaal Williams has touted the rock at least seven times in five consecutive games.

Dan Bailey has scored double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back weeks and averaged 11 fantasy points over his last three games. Green Bay allows the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. Since Week 5, the Packers surrender an average of 10 fantasy points per game to the position.

Irv Smith Jr. found the end zone a week ago, his second touchdown over the past four games. Green Bay gives up the ninth-most fantasy points to TEs. The Packers have allowed an average of 99 receiving yards to opposing tight ends over six of their past eight games.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

With Dalvin Cook ruled out for Monday, the most glaring omission from our Monday Night Showdown lineups would undoubtedly be the two quarterbacks. However, both Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins have been underwhelming from a fantasy perspective of late, as neither has scored more than 14.42 fantasy points over the past two weeks. Also, each of the QBs’ opposing defenses allows within the 10th-fewest fantasy points to signal-callers this year.

Reminder, Monday night’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

