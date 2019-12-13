Surprising Name Shows Up on Eagles Final Injury Report

The Eagles submitted their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. One surprising name surfaced with a hip problem.

Starting cornerback Ronald Darby was listed as a “limited participant” during Friday’s practice and his status is officially questionable against Washington. Darby is apparently dealing with a hip flexor injury that was previously undisclosed. He either sustained the injury late Thursday or Friday.

If Darby can’t go on Sunday, the team would likely roll out Avonte Maddox opposite starter Jalen Mills. Unless (hint, hint) they chose to go in an entirely different direction and scan the waiver wire. As bad as Darby has played in recent weeks, it’s troubling to lose a starter at a key position.

Three starters didn’t participate at all in Friday’s practice: receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) and defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle). Johnson was the only one declared out for Sunday. The other two will be game-time decisions. Agholor is in a well-documented “stalemate” with his knee and Barnett hurt his ankle versus Miami.

In addition to Darby, running back Jordan Howard (shoulder) was also a limited participant and listed as questionable. Howard isn’t expected to play as the team rests him for Dallas.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (concussion) and Jalen Mills (elbow) were full participants. Both players will suit up and start for the Eagles, although Grugier-Hill may face discipline for lying about his concussion symptoms.

Doug Pederson Not Worried about Wide Receivers

There was a public outcry over the Eagles only have three receivers active last week. That number quickly dwindled to two after Alshon Jeffery left the game with a foot injury. He is now lost for the season.

The Eagles have called up practice-squad player Robert Davis and he’s expected to see a nice role in his first game. Even so, it has to be somewhat troubling for the team to be so thin at the position. The Eagles might only have three natural wide receivers — Davis, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward — active on Sunday if starter Nelson Agholor can’t suit up.

There is a good chance Agholor won’t play as he’s been dealing with the same injury since Week 6. The Eagles have tight end Joshua Parkins available, too. The practice-squad player saw reps at receiver last week and played well.

“I look at it as nine bodies, with tight ends, runners and receivers, so we have everything covered that way,” head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “We have a plan to the plan to the plan to the plan if we lose a guy during the course of the game. It’s where we are right now as a team, as an offense.Guys are working extremely hard. I’m excited about the guys that get an opportunity.”

