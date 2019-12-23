Patrick Mahomes Taunts Bears For Passing Over Him in 2017 NFL Draft [WATCH]

The Kansas City Chiefs have themselves a quarterback of the future in Patrick Mahomes.

The Chicago Bears and QB Mitchell Trubisky? The jury is still out.

Mahomes and the Chiefs rolled to a 26-3 victory in Chicago on Sunday Night Football, led by three touchdowns from the 24-year-old superstar. One major storyline heading into the primetime showdown was the first career matchup between Mahomes and Trubisky – the first two signal-callers selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Following a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago moved up one spot to No. 2 overall to draft Trubisky. Just a short while later, Kansas City traded up 17 spots from No. 27 to select Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick. Both quarterbacks were initially seen as developmental prospects with high ceilings, but their career trajectories have been drastically different throughout their first three seasons in the NFL.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Following a 14-yard touchdown pass to RB Damien Williams in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s blowout, the Chiefs QB made sure to subtly remind the Bears organization what they missed out on.

Fun fact: Patrick took his college number 5 and added 10 to it for his current number. Wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/reAFxsrFRa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

When asked about the celebration by the media after the game, Mahomes chalked it up to having fun.

Mahomes on counting to 10: "Honestly I was just out there having fun. Me and my teammates, we were going out, we had a big score before the half, and I was just trying to enjoy it. You see my play, I play with emotion. I like to go out there and just have fun with my teammates." — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 23, 2019

Of all stadiums, why'd Patrick Mahomes count to 10 in Chicago?

“I don’t know why a lot of things come out when I do celebrations, but I just try to go out there & enjoy it. And I know I can’t dance or anything like that, so I leave that to the receivers. I just do what I can do.” — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 23, 2019

Mahomes finished the game with 251 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns to go along with his 12-yard scramble that landed him in the end zone in the first quarter of the game. The third-year passer is now up to 3,857 passing yards and 25 touchdown tosses through Week 16 (only 12 starts), putting him on pace to surpass 4,000 yards for the second consecutive season.

READ NEXT: Chiefs’ Tryann Mathieu Tries to Recruit All-Pro Running Back to Kansas City

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata