Kevin Hart Leads Crowd in Amazing Eagles Chant [WATCH]

Kevin Hart has never been shy about his allegiance to the Eagles. He’s 100-percent behind Carson Wentz.

The Philly-born comedian appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” show with hosts Max Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith as they filmed a live broadcast on Friday from Chickie’s & Pete’s restaurant in South Philadelphia.

Hart was promoting his new movie “Jumanji: The Next Level” but made sure to offer an opinion on the Eagles. He called Wentz a “winner” and proudly belted out an Eagles chant to show his support.

“Carson Wentz is a winner. Wentz is short for winning,” Kevin Hart said on ESPN’s First Take. “What you do is give yourself a difficult road to create a better story. That means, yeah we had a little bumpy season, but it’s for a bigger return on the backend. Fly, Eagles, Fly! E-A-G-L-E-S.”

Kellerman has been the most vocal critic of Wentz over the past several weeks and he was routinely booed by the Philly faithful during the broadcast. Predictably, Kellerman doubled down on his Wentz hate and forecasted a Cowboys victory over the Eagles.

As for the drink of choice in Hart’s cup … well, he indicated it was coffee. Although the comedian does have a reputation for getting overly animated when he knocks back a different beverage.

Doug Pederson Admits Cowboys Have Owned Eagles

Doug Pederson didn’t shy away from talking about his failure to beat the Cowboys. The Eagles coach has gone 2-5 versus Dallas since taking the job in 2016, including four straight losses. The most recent was a 27-point blowout on Oct. 20.

“The Cowboys have been a team we’ve struggled with,” Pederson told reporters. “We’ve just got to continue to work and try to overcome it. They’ve had our number recently and really since my time in Philly. Hopefully, we can turn things around.”

#Cowboys coach Jason Garrett’s 7-2 road record against the #Eagles is the best by any NFC East team in the decade: Garrett: 7-2

Washington: 4-6

New York: 2-8 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) December 18, 2019

Jason Garrett, for all his faults, has gone an impressive 7-2 in games played at Lincoln Financial Field. The Cowboys coach holds an 11-8 overall mark against the Eagles. Those numbers won’t mean anything on Sunday.

“They’re a great team,” Garrett said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “They’re awfully good on defense. They’re really good on the front, they’ve got really good linebackers and back-end guys. So, we recognize what that challenge is.”

Dak Prescott ‘Good to Go’ for NFC East Showdown

Dak Prescott is dealing with a sprained right shoulder, but no one is worried about it. Despite not taking a single snap all week at practice, the Cowboys quarterback plans to play on Sunday in Philadelphia.

“I’ll be good to go Sunday,” Prescott told reporters.

The Eagles aren’t game-planning any differently for Prescott and the Cowboys. They know they have to take care of their own business if they want to snap their four-game losing streak versus Dallas. It’s really just as simple as that.

“Listen, if you know Dak Prescott, and I’ve had a chance to meet him and talk to him, he’s a tough kid,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters. “He’s not going to miss this game. We know that. He’s a competitor and he’ll want to play. We know that.”

