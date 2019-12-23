NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Chiefs, Ravens & 49ers Impress

The NFL has just one more week of the regular season as our weekly NFL power rankings head towards its conclusion. There was plenty of good football in Week 16, especially given fans got an extra day of the NFL with three games on Saturday.

The 49ers and Ravens both survived slow starts to pull out wins. San Francisco needed a game-winning field goal to defeat the Rams, while Baltimore eventually pulled away from Cleveland to get revenge for their loss earlier this season. The Ravens have now secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC meaning Baltimore will have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

New England is once again AFC East champions after Buffalo gave them all they could handle at Foxborough. The NFC East is far from the NFL’s most impressive division, but the Eagles showed enough grit to put themselves in the driver’s seat to punch their ticket to the postseason. Dallas now needs to win their final game and have Philadelphia lose in Week 17 to have any chance at the playoffs.

Top 5: The Ravens Secured the AFC’s No. 1 Seed

As the regular season draws to a close, it feels like the Ravens are clinching something new each week. Baltimore secured the final thing left which was the AFC No. 1 seed which will allow them to host the Divisional Round and AFC Championship games if they advance that far in the postseason. The Ravens offense had one of the ugliest first halves we have seen from them this season, but the final score looked similar to what we’ve come to expect from the team as Lamar Jackson caught fire.

The 49ers and Saints held serve, while the Seahawks lost to the Cardinals in a massive upset. It was a difficult week for the Seahawks who suffered season-ending injuries to running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise. Seattle already lost Rashaad Penny for the year earlier this season. The Seahawks also have a number of injuries on defense to deal with ahead of their Week 17 clash with the Niners.

Here is a look at our latest NFL power rankings. We will be updating the table below after Monday Night Football.

NFL Power Rankings After Week 16