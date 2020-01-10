Chiefs Sign Two More Players to Future Contracts

Even in the midst of a playoff run, the Kansas City Chiefs front office is already making moves to improve the roster moving forward. On Wednesday, the team added former Dallas Cowboys RB Mike Weber to their practice squad and signed veteran DE Anthony Lanier to a reserve/future contract.

Today, Kansas City had added two more players into the mix heading into the 2020 season. According to CBS Sports, the Chiefs have signed TE Alize Mack to a future/reserve contract. NFL reporter Howard Balzer also confirmed that Kansas City has signed RB Marcus Marshall to future deal following a visit on Thursday.

Chiefs tryout reported Wednesday: DE Anthony Lanier (signed to future contract). Visit Wednesday: RB Mike Weber (signed to practice squad). Visits reported Thursday: TE Alize Mack; RB Marcus Marshall (both signed to future contract). — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) January 10, 2020

Mack bounced between three practice squads in 2019 including Kansas City, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints. He was signed to the Chiefs practice squad on November 5 before being released just weeks later on November 30 in place of DT Devaroe Lawrence.

The 22-year-old was originally drafted by the Saints in the seventh round (No. 231 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft before being cut loose early last September. The 6’6,” 247-pound tight end played in 35 games over four seasons at Notre Dame, hauling in 68 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns. Mack was also a three-time Mackey Award Watch List selection for the Fighting Irish.

As for Marshall, the 5’10,” 200-pound running back out of James Madison joined Kansas City as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. After making it to the last round of cuts in August, Marshall was waived before signing on to the Chiefs practice squad. The 22-year-old stuck around until October 10 when the team replaced him with recently-activated G Ryan Hunter.

