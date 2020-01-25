Cowboys Hire Son of Former NFL Head Coach of the Year: Report

Nepotism is alive and well in the NFL.

The Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys have hired Chase Haslett as an offensive quality control assistant, the latest addition to Mike McCarthy’s fully-assembled staff.

Haslett is the son of former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett, who in 2000 was named the NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. There were rumblings that Jim, most recently the Cincinnati Bengals’ linebackers coach (2016-18), could join McCarthy in Dallas, but the team instead settled on his spawn.

Who is Chase? The 27-year-old is a relative infant in the industry, having just completed a stint as tight ends coach at Mercer University. Prior to that, he served as a quality control assistant at Mississipi State from 2017-18. And prior to that, he was a graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach at Nebraska.

Such is his resume.

Nonetheless, Haslett is the finishing touch on a revamped offensive staff — devoid of many Jason Garrett-era holdovers — led by the following: Kellen Moore (coordinator), Doug Nussmeier (QBs coach), Skip Peete (running backs), Adam Henry (wide receivers), Lunda Wells (tight ends) and Joe Philbin (offensive line/assistant HC).

The defensive staff reads: Mike Nolan (coordinator), Jim Tomsula/Leon Lett (defensive line), Scott McCurley (linebackers), Maurice Linguist/Al Harris (secondary), and George Edwards (senior analyst/linebackers).

The Cowboys also procured John Fassel, the son of ex-Giants head coach Jim Fassel, as the new special teams coordinator, replacing Keith O’Quinn, who was pink-slipped earlier this month.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dallas Reportedly Inserts New S&C Coach

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have promoted Markus Paul to head strength and conditioning coach after working in a lesser yet similar capacity the past two seasons.

Paul succeeds former longtime strength and conditioning coach Mike Woicik, who decided to retire following nine years with the Cowboys and a second stint as the team’s primary trainer.

It was reported last Friday that Woicik, whose contract expired, was not retained by McCarthy. Rather than seek employment elsewhere, the 63-year-old evidently opted to step away from the game.

Cowboys Add Ex-Vikings Coordinator to Coaching Staff

Having interviewed earlier this week, former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards has been hired for a role on McCarthy’s staff, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday.

Edwards is an NFL coaching veteran dating back to 1998, when he broke into the business with, of all teams, the Cowboys. He was the linebackers coach from 1998-2001 before taking a job as the Washington Redskins assistant defensive coordinator/LBs coach in 2002. He was promoted to Redskins DC in 2003.

The 53-year-old has completed various stints since his departure from Washington: Browns LBs coach (2004), Dolphins LBs coach (2005-09), Bills DC (2010-11), Dolphins LBs coach (2012-13), and, most recently, Vikings DC (2014-19).

While Edwards will operate as a special assistant while working in tandem with McCurley, coaching the Cowboys’ linebackers.

READ NEXT: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reacts to Garrett’s Firing, McCarthy’s Hiring

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL