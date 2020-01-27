Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Has ‘Highest Praise’ for New Cowboys WRs Coach

If Jarvis Landry is to be believed, the Dallas Cowboys got a good one in Adam Henry.

Speaking to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, the Browns‘ Pro Bowl wide receiver glowingly praised the new Cowboys WRs coach, who defected from Cleveland to join Mike McCarthy’s staff. Landry referred to Henry as both a “father figure” and “disciplinarian” but someone who’s also “relatable” to players.

#Browns WR Jarvis Landry had the highest praise for new #Cowboys WR coach Adam Henry. His coach at LSU as well, he told me he’s “a father figure”, “disciplinarian” but also someone some relatable for players. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 25, 2020

Landry would know, having worked under Henry in college and as a pro. Himself a former wideout for the New Orleans Saints (1994-96), Henry broke into the NFL coaching ranks in 2007, when the Oakland Raiders hired him as an offensive quality control assistant. He was promoted to Raiders tight ends coach in 2009, spending three seasons in that role.

In 2012, he bolted to LSU, where he mentored longtime friends Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., both of whom now play for Cleveland. The next year, under Henry’s watch, the duo became the first pair of receivers in Tigers history to each eclipse 1,000 yards in a single season — Landry going for a team-high 1,193 yards and Beckham totaling 1,152 yards.

Following a return to the big league in 2015, and similar stints with the 49ers and Giants, Henry finally moved to Cleveland in 2018, reuniting with Landry and, this past season, Beckham. The former was selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl, having notched 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. Beckham did not meet lofty expectations in his first year with the Browns but still made 74 grabs for 1,035 yards and four scores.

Henry replaces Jason Garrett-era holdover Sanjay Lal, whose contract was terminated earlier this month. The 47-year-old inherits a talented group of pass-catchers in Dallas, none more appealing than Amari Cooper, whose 1,189 receiving yards ranked eighth in the NFL. The team also features third-year stud Michael Gallup, who enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign with 1,107 yards and six TDs on 66 catches.

The Cowboys are likely to to re-sign or franchise-tag Cooper, an impending unrestricted free agent. They also may bring back fellow UFA WRs Tavon Austin and Randall Cobb, whom McCarthy coached in Green Bay.

Cowboys Receivers React to Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Passing

The football world joined the basketball world in mourning the sudden loss of NBA titan Kobe Bryant, who along with eight other people — including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna — perished Sunday morning following a helicopter crash outside Calabasas, Calif. He was 41.

Several Cowboys players took to Twitter, like everyone else, in sadness and utter disbelief, to share their sorrow over Bryant’s untimely passing. Gallup, Cobb, and Austin were among those who weighed in with heavy hearts.

“No words man… A Legend gone way too soon! This feels like a bad dream! #RIPMamba,” Cobb wrote.



“R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. A great, a legend, someone to truly idolize. My condolences go out to his family and to the families of those who lost their lives as well,” Austin wrote.