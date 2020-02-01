Kobe’s Daughter Gianna ‘GiGi’ Bryant: Most Moving Photos

Kobe’s Daughter Gianna ‘GiGi’ Bryant: Most Moving Photos

kobe daughter gianna

Getty Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna.

Many photos, dating back years, demonstrate the deep bond between NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his little daughter, Gianna, who died at age 13 at her father’s side in the fatal helicopter crash.

In most pictures, GiGi, as the child was known, is ensconced in Kobe’s strong arms. In other pictures, she joins him on the basketball court, where she was hoping, even at a very young age, to continue his legacy. Kobe didn’t have a boy to follow him in basketball, but that didn’t deter Gianna. She hoped to be the person to further tradition. You can see pictures of the father and daughter pair throughout this article.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses daughter Gianna in a press conference after the Lakers’ win over the Boston Celtics in Game Five of the 2008 NBA Finals on June 15, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Horrifically, Gianna Bryant died with her dad in the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, the Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Gianna was a teenage basketball player who aspired to be in the WNBA.

NBA Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant stands on the sideline with his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant on his shoulders prior to the start of the game against the United States and China during an international firendly match at Qualcomm Stadium on April 10, 2014 in San Diego, California.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, wasn’t on board the aircraft.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kobe Was His Daughter’s Coach

The pair died on the way to participate in what they both loved: The sport of basketball. According to TMZ, Bryant and his daughter were heading to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in Thousand Oaks. ESPN reported the father and daughter were going to a “travel basketball game.”

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during the post game news conference with daughters Natalia and Gianna Bryant as he celebrates after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics 83-79 in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Kobe spoke to SLAM about coaching Gianna, who was known as GiGi. The site reported in March 2019 that Gianna and her AAU team “practice under his tutelage five times a week.”

This is how SLAM described one of Bryant’s coaching sessions with GiGi and the other girls: “They focused on their ability to finish around the rim, plus footwork and handles. At least twice, Bryant stopped everything and provided the entire team with a Detail-level lesson on ball movement and spacing.”

Gianna Bryant Wanted to Join the WNBA

Like her dad, Gianna loved basketball, and she was good at it. In May, Bckonline reported that Kobe was coaching his daughter’s basketball team.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter, Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic in Game Five of the 2009 NBA Finals on June 14, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers won 99-86.

Kobe movingly talked about how Gianna was poised to carry on his legacy, quoting her as saying, “I got this,” when people said it was too bad Kobe didn’t have a boy to do so:

In the video, Jimmy Kimmel asks: “You think your daughter might want to play in the WNBA?”

Kobe, beaming with pride, responded, “She does for sure. This kid, man.”

“Wouldn’t that be great?” Kimmel said.

In this handout image provided by Disney, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant (R), wife Vanessa Bryant (L) and daughters Natalia (2nd from R) and Gianna (3rd from R) celebrate the Lakers’ NBA championship with Goofy at Disneyland on June 22, 2010 in Anaheim, California.

“Dude, man, I’ll tell you. The best thing that happens is when we go out, and fans will come up to me, and she will be standing next to me, and they will be like, ‘Hey, you gotta have a boy, you and Vi gotta have a boy, man, someone to carry on the tradition and the legacy,’ and she goes, ‘I got this.'”

Kobe then continued, “Yes, that’s right. Yes, you do, you got this.”

Legendary Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant attends with his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia Diamante and Gianna Maria-Onore (R), his hand and footprint ceremony at the Graumans Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California on February 19, 2011. Bryant become the first athlete to have his hands and feet imprinted at the legendary Graumans Chinese Theater. He joins over 200 stars including Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, Harrison Ford or John Wayne who have had their hand and footprint ceremonies.

To SLAM, Kobe said: “The girls are making incredible progress. Just wait until you see us in six years. I have a year-by-year plan for them. We are going to keep adding pieces on a schedule I’ve already mapped out.”

NBA player Kobe Bryant kisses his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at his hand and footprint ceremony at Grauman’s Chinese Theater on February 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

The site reported: “She owns the court just like her father!”

Gianna Was One of Kobe’s Four Children With Wife Vanessa

Kobe Bryant kids

Kobe Bryant Instagram

Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant had four children together. In June 2019, Kobe announced the birth of their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe.

They had three other daughters: Gianna, Natalia Diamante and Bianka Bella. Natalia, the oldest, is 17. You can learn more about all of Kobe’s kids here.

Kobe Bryant #24 holds daughter Gianna and waves to the crowd from the top of a double decker bus at the start of the Los Angeles Lakers NBA championship victory parade outside the Staples Center on June 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

According to a 2006 report by Contact Music, Gianna was born just six minutes before the sixth child of Kobe’s fellow basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and his wife, Shaunie.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses with his wife and daughters, left to right, Natalia, Vanessa and Gianna, after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Me’arah Sanaa O’Neal “was born in Florida, California just six minutes after Shaq’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant became a second-time father in Orange County, California. Bryant’s wife Vanessa gave birth to baby daughter GIANNA MARIA-ONORE at 2am,” the site reported.

READ NEXT: Gianna Bryant’s Teammate & Her Parents Named as Other Victims

