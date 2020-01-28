Rockets’ Great Tracy McGrady Says Lakers’ Kobe Bryant Wanted ‘Die Young’ and be ‘Immortalized’

The NBA lost one of its pillars over the weekend when TMZ reported the news that Los Angeles Laker great Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, who were on board. They were traveling to Kobe’s Mamba Academy to participate in a basketball game at the facility, according to numerous reports.

Tracy McGrady, who Kobe Bryant describes as the toughest person he had to guard in his career.

“Tracy McGrady was the single hardest match-up I had in my career, he could just do about everything on offense,” wrote Bryant, per ESPN.

McGrady would also name Bryant as the toughest that he ever faced in an interview with TMZ Sports in 2013.

“It’s Kobe, all day…. Absolutely, ain’t nobody close.”

During Monday afternoon’s episode of ESPN’s The Jump Tracy McGrady joined the show and was asked by host Rachel Nichol to share some memories with Kobe Bryant. McGrady shared that early on there career Bryant shared that he wanted to die young.

“It’s crazy, but Kobe spoke this,” McGrady said. “He used to say all the time, ‘I wanna die young.'”

“He used to say, ‘I wanna die young. I wanna be immortalized. I want to have my career be better than Michael Jordan, and I wanna die young.’ And I just thought he was so crazy for saying that.”

“Hearing you say, ‘Oh, I wanna die young, I wanna be a legend.’ That’s totally in line with young Kobe,” Nichols said. “But older Kobe, the Kobe that you and I spent the last year watching, the 40, 41-year-old Kobe, he wanted to be around for his family.”

However, McGrady did acknowledge that was before Bryant had kids.

“Clearly, that statement was way before kids. Once he had kids, he didn’t have that mindset.”

McGrady also talked about Gigi Bryant, and she was built like her father and explained why.

“She was special. She was built like Kobe, her mannerisms, everything. To watch her play was like watching a young Kobe. She had the moves. She had a fadeaway at 13 years old. I’m watching this girl, and she just looks like her dad out there, and just, ‘Man she’s gonna be special.'”

“And she’s not going to get that opportunity.”

