Alshon Jeffery Likes Seahawks Hype Video Mocking Eagles

Jadeveon Clowney is public enemy No. 1 in Philadelphia. Apparently, one certain enigmatic Eagles receiver is a huge fan.

Clowney, the guy who concussed Carson Wentz via a late helmet-to-helmet hit, posted a highlight-reel hype video on Instagram last Saturday. It was meant to pump up the Seahawks for their divisional-round playoff game versus Green Bay. In it, the pass-rusher can be seen tackling Greg Ward in the Eagles’ backfield and sacking Josh McCown. The video ends with Clowney celebrating wildly and mocking the Philly faithful at Lincoln Financial Field.

No big deal, right? Wrong. One of the first people to like the hype video was none other than Alshon Jeffery.

The Eagles receiver was college teammates with Clowney at the University of South Carolina so maybe he should get a pass here. The two players are long-time friends and supporters of each other. Still, the fact that Clowney took out the Eagles’ starting quarterback with a deliberate and dirty hit doesn’t play well in Jeffery’s favor.

Remember, Jeffery was at the center of a swirling controversy earlier this year involving Wentz. He was outed as the “source” for some damaging quotes about the quarterback and reportedly preferred having Nick Foles under center. Whether or not the receiver meant any ill-will by liking the post, it’s clearly in bad form. Clowney’s antics were met with ire in Philly and the fact he wasn’t suspended or fined by the NFL continues to sting.

Clowney Opens Up About Controversial Hit on Wentz

In the minutes immediately following the Eagles’ 17-9 playoff loss, Jadeveon Clowney seemed unaware that his hit on Carson Wentz was a dirty one. The 26-year-old called it a “bang-bang play” and the referees agreed by not throwing a flag.

Clowney, who is a free agent after the season, was rather jovial in the visitors’ locker room on Jan. 5. He joked that there might be “death threats” against him and called Eagles fans the “worst in the world.” The Seahawks pass-rusher admitted that he knows the Philly faithful hate him and he advised his family not to come to the game, out of fear for their safety.

“I can’t even get my mom and them to show up,” Clowney joked, via NJ Advance Media.

Jadeveon Clowney was not fined for this helmet-to-helmet cheap shot. The NFL should be ashamed for itself on this one. pic.twitter.com/KQRjXZFzUf — Glen Macnow (@RealGlenMacnow) January 11, 2020

Maybe he shouldn’t encourage their bad behavior. After his hit on Wentz, Clowney was seen waving at and making fun of Eagles fans sitting in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field.

“JaDeVeOn CLoWnEy IsNt A DiRtY pLaYeR!” pic.twitter.com/xbKhXlzuV4 — Anthony DiBona (@ByADiBona) January 13, 2020

“I’m just a friendly guy. I like to wave to people. I’m all about waving and having a good time. I’m nice,” Clowney said, via NJ Advance Media. “They weren’t nice [in response to the waves]. I wave at everybody. I like to have fun. I like to wave. They hated me coming out, and they hated me going in. I don’t know why. It’s like: I’m trying to be friends.”

