NFL Issues Big Fines For Chiefs’ Celebrations During Comeback vs. Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs had plenty of reasons to celebrate as they erased a 24-point first-half deficit to defeat the Houston Texans, 51-31, last Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round. On Saturday, the NFL announced fines for two Chiefs offensive players involved in celebrations during the historic comeback performance.

Chiefs LT Eric Fisher took the biggest hit in the form of a $14,037 fine for taking two beers out of the stands and chugging them following a fourth-quarter touchdown by TE Blake Bell. Sixth-year RB Damien Williams was also docked $10,527 for placing the football near a Texans player on one of his three touchdowns on the day.

Celebrations last weekend cost two #Chiefs players, I'm told (@TomPelissero first reported): – LT Eric Fisher fined $14,037 for unsportsmanlike conduct for beer celebration.

– RB Damien Williams fined $10,527 for unsportsmanlike conduct after spiking ball at Texans player on TD. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 18, 2020

Fisher’s celebratory tribute to WWE superstar “Stone Cold” Steve Austin drew quite the reaction from viewers in the days following the game, including from the wrestling legend himself on Twitter.

While Williams’ gesture was far less subtle, the league still felt it crossed the line of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Damien Williams scores his second TD of the day to extend the @Chiefs lead! #NFLPlayoffs #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #HOUvsKC on CBS

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ytW9g3rQZM pic.twitter.com/mIlW2WE5vd — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2020

NFL Sponsor, Fisher Repay Fan For Sacrificial Beers

While the Chiefs brought home the win and will now host their second consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, there was even more in store for the two fans who lost their beers to Fisher’s celebration. The team welcomed the pair to Arrowhead Stadium to meet the former No. 1 overall pick in person. They also walked away with autographed jerseys from Fisher as well as towers of beer courtesy of Budweiser and Bud Light.

Twitter: you helped us find the fans who sacrificed their beers for @Big_Fish79's epic celebration. We're proud to report that Budweiser and @BudLight have repaid them in full. And then some. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/d2xPoEkaa6 — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 17, 2020

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and that was by far the coolest thing that has ever happened in that endzone,” shared one of the fans.

