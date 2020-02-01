Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Has Strong Words About Derek Carr

As the offseason starts to heat up for the Las Vegas Raiders, rumors surrounding quarterback Derek Carr are bound to get more and more plentiful. The fan base seems to be split between people who want Carr gone and those who want the team to keep him. Regardless of what happens, his teammates have his back.

Carr has been endorsed by a number of teammates since the season ended and it’s clear most would like to see the quarterback stick around. Rookie defensive phenom Maxx Crosby is the latest to throw his support behind Carr.

“Does a lot of things really well,” Crosby said of Carr to Adam Schein, per Anthony Galaviz. “Great leader, first off. He’s got a great arm and is confident back there, and wants to win. His will to win is everything. Having a guy like that and leading at quarterback is always big.”

That’s very high praise from the young defender. While many have soured on Carr and have suggested Tom Brady replace him, it’s clear he still has the support of his team.

Maxx Crosby Praises Josh Jacobs

Maxx Crosby Discusses Josh Jacobs & Future in Las VegasRaiders.com's Eddie Paskal sits down with defensive end Maxx Crosby to discuss his rookie season, the NFL Honors, Allegiant Stadium, the future in Las Vegas, and more. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #LasVegasRaiders #NFL #MaxxCrosby Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2020-01-30T18:00:09.000Z

The Raiders relied heavily on their rookies in 2019 and while Crosby was the most impressive on the defensive side of the ball, Josh Jacobs may have been the team’s best player. Crosby thinks that there’s no way Jacobs shouldn’t be winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Josh Jacobs can run the ball, he can catch the ball, he runs downhill, he has over 1,000 yards, and he missed three games,” Crosby said. “He had seven-plus touchdowns. I can go on and on. He’s a special player. I knew since literally the first day of practice when he got the ball in his hands, it just looks like second nature to him. It’s a runaway to me. I think it should be unanimous that he wins [Offensive Rookie of the Year], but we’ll see what happens, but I’m knocking on the table for Josh, for sure.”

Jacobs has already won the PFWA Offensive Rookie of the Year award and it still awaiting the decision from the Associated Press. Though he missed three games towards the end of the season, he still put up very impressive numbers and was easily the most impressive offensive rookie from 2019.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Crosby for DROY

Speaking of impressive rookies, an argument could be made that Maxx Crosby was the best defender among the bunch in 2019. San Francisco 49ers standout Nick Bosa is the favorite to win the award, but Crosby’s number easily stand up. Former Raider turned NFL Analyst James Jones pleaded Crosby’s case for Defensive Rookie of the Year recently.

“@CrosbyMaxx was a problem all season long.” Say it louder for the people in the back @89JonesNTAF 🗣️#CrosbyForDROY I #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/609I8TWe7C — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 31, 2020

The fact of the matter is that if Crosby was a first-round pick, he’d likely be at the center of many talks for the award. He wasn’t selected until the fourth round, so he’s not nearly big enough a name yet. Bosa had a great season, but he also had elite talent around him. There were many times during 2019 when Crosby single-handedly led the Raiders’ pass rush. Even if he doesn’t get any award consideration, there’s no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him.

READ NEXT: Troy Aikman & Deion Sanders Have Eye-Opening Comments About the Raiders

