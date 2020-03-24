Bears Re-Sign Safety And Special Teams Ace: Report

The Chicago Bears like DeAndre Houston-Carson, and on Monday, they decided to bring the 26-year-old safety and special teams ace back on a one-year deal. The agreement is the latest in a flurry of one-year contracts the team has issued to a number of defensive players expected to add depth and help on special teams.

DHC was drafted in the sixth round by the Bears back in 2016. Since then, he has been a consistent contributor on special teams. He’s played in 48 games over those four seasons and made 28 tackles in his career.