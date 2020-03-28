Chargers Emerging as Favorite to Sign Cam Newton

Cam Newton was released from the Carolina Panthers earlier this week after the team failed to find a taker for him via trade. The market for the soon-to-be 31-year-old quarterback appears to be rapidly changing by the day.

Earlier in the week, the Washington Redskins seemed like a good fit, though the franchise opted to trade for the Panthers’ other QB, Kyle Allen. Washington sent a fifth-rounder to Carolina to reunite Ron Rivera with Allen.

The Bears and Patriots were among the teams that were rumored to have interest. However, Chicago closed that door with the Nick Foles trade and the Patriots seem content with their options after inking Brian Hoyer.

Los Angeles Chargers Emerge With Best Odds for Cam Newton

The Chargers are the favorites to sign Newton, according to Fanduel Sportsbook, with odds of +175. That line implies a probability of 36.4%, which is up from the +350 (and 22.4% implied probability) just days ago, as Scott Miller of the Action Network relays.

Los Angeles Chargers: +175

Jacksonville Jaguars: +280

Miami Dolphins: +380

Denver Broncos: +380

New England Patriots: +650

Washington Redskins: +750

Las Vegas Raiders: +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000

The Panthers attempted to shop the QB to Chargers (among other teams), though at the time, his $19 million salary for next season didn’t make the sense for the club. As a free agent—and likely a lesser salary—Los Angeles has more interest. The franchise is expected to draft a signal-caller with the no. 6 overall pick in the upcoming draft. Tyrod Taylor was expected to lead the Chargers until that prospect was ready, though its possible that Newton will have that role.

Los Angeles projects to win 9.29 games with Newton as their QB, compared to 8.15 wins with their current options. The 1.14 swing is the 10th most among all teams.

Panthers Would Have Been Better Off With Cam?

Carolina is projected to win one less game without Newton on the squad. However, it’s clear that the team isn’t worried about wins and losses this season as much as they are looking to bring in a new regime.

“One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts.”

Newton responded to that statement on social media, suggesting that he was being pushed out. Then, hours later, the team announced the Teddy Bridgewater signing.

Newton struggled with injuries over the past two seasons. Foot surgery limited him to just two games played in 2019 and he wasn’t sharp in those contests, compiling zero touchdowns and one interception while completing 56.2 percent of his passes.

It’s been a while since Newton, who will turn 31 in May, has been in MVP form. He won the award back in 2015 during a 15-1 run that saw the team make the Super Bowl. He had some success in 2017, leading the team to the playoffs, though his 59.1% completion percentage that season left much to be desired.

