Vikings Add Wide Receiver to Replace Stefon Diggs

SIT: Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee Titans Opponent: at Texans Paging Tajae Sharpe. Where did this guy go? Since opening his NFL career with 7-catch, 76-yard game, he's kind of disappeared. He's got 7 receptions (on 14 targets) and 81 yards over the past 2 contests. To be fair, the Titans offense is sputtering on all cylinders (if that is such a thing). Dead last in scoring . Well, tied. Tied with their Sunday opponent, the Texans. Houston did just lose J.J. Watt , but they're still tough to pass on, allowing a league-low 454 yards through 3 games. Until the Titans start showing signs in the passing game, avoid them all. Also Sit: Tavon Austin, Rams, at Cardinals; Adam Humphries, Buccaneers, vs. Broncos; Eli Rogers, Steelers, vs. Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings made a major move earlier in the offseason, sending Stefon Diggs to the Bills in exchange for a package of picks. The trade left a major void behind Adam Thielen on the wide receiver depth chart.

The NFL draft is loaded with wide receiver options and the team could draft a player with one of their many picks. However, the team is going to solely rely on rookies to back up Theilen.

The franchise has agreed to a deal with Tajae Sharpe, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Sharpe, who was a 2016 fifth-round draft pick, spent his entire four-year career with the Titans. In all, he has 92 career catches.

What Other WRs Does Minnesota Have at the Position?

The Vikings depth chart is not barren, it is just without proven options. The team has Chad Beebe, Olabisi Johnson, and Alexander Hollins on the payroll, though it wouldn’t be a total shock is any of the three are not with the club come the start of the 2020 season.

Sharpe has a path to significant playing time with the team. The Vikings have the no. 22 and No. 25 overall picks in the draft and could select a pass-catcher who is ready to play right away. Still, Sharpe is expected to be utilized by Kirk Cousins this upcoming season.

Could the Vikings Trade for Left Tackle Trent Williams?

When is the last time the Vikings didn’t have offensive concerns heading into free agency and the draft? The unit remains a work-in-progress as it has been for the past several offseasons.

Minnesota has the draft capital to move up and select one of the premier left tackle options. However, they could also make a trade for an established option, one that has protected their QB before.

The Washington Redskins have reportedly granted Trent Williams the right to seek a trade. However, the big man’s representatives believe the team isn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams.” his agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

Washington just traded Quinton Dunbar to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick. Garafolo speculates that the haul the franchise received for the stud cornerback, irritated Williams, as the team is likely asking for a hefty package for the left tackle.

The Williams-Redskins relationship appears to be unrepairable. Williams claims the team mislead him about a cancerous growth on his head. Since Williams last played, there are a new front office and a new coach and while Williams had positive talks with Ron Rivera, it appears that it wasn’t enough to bring the two sides back together.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for the Vikings. If he costs a mid-round pick, it would be a wise decision to trade for the big man.

