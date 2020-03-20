LeBron James Reacts to Mayor Garcetti’s Los Angeles Shut Down Order

Thursday evening was a wild night for the residents of California, even for Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James.

On March 19, California Governor Gavin Newsome and LA Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the new “Safer at Home” order to fight the spread of coronavirus, and that it would be implemented for the entire state beginning at midnight. The new precautionary guidelines, which shuts down all non-essential businesses, non-essential travel out of city and state, and omits groups larger than 10 hanging out in both private and public places, is expected to stay in place statewide until at least April 19.

Garcetti said during his press conference on Thursday, “We can not wait. We must act now. We are about to enter into a new way of living in Los Angeles for a period. Today is a day that will be seared into the story and the streets of this city. It will be a moment when everything changes.”

After his speech, LeBron took to Twitter to applaud Garcetti. The NBA star tweeted, “Watching the Mayor on TV. He about to shut it all the way DOWN here in LA!!!” He followed that tweet up with a second message to all his followers: “Stay safe everyone and God Bless!!!!”

“Stay At Home” Bill act in place tonight at 11:59pm. Very smart move Mayor! #CoronavirusPandemic — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 20, 2020

California, which is home to an estimated 40 million people, are now living in a permanent state of self-quarantine for the next month. While these stricter precautionary guidelines caused many to panic, LeBron called the extreme methods a “very smart move.”

How Is LeBron Holding Up During The Lakers’ Self-Quarantine?

The entire Los Angeles Lakers team was tested for COVID-19 and on Thursday, it was revealed that two players on the team tested positive for coronavirus. The names of the players were not yet made public. Thankfully, the Lakers’ players were already in the midst of a 14-day self-quarantine after Kevin Durant, along with three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for coronavirus, as they were the last team the New York franchise played against before the NBA suspension.

Considering the circumstances, LeBron is holding up pretty great during the self-quarantine and the NBA’s suspension. He’s been dancing with his family, taking online meditation classes, working out with wife Savannah, drinking lots of wine drinking, and grew a beard. He compared himself to Tom Hanks in the movie Castaway, while showing off his scruffy new facial hair.

“When they advise you to be quarantined and isolated from [everybody], can’t even get a haircut from my barber. Want me to stay away from him. I’m looking like Tom Hanks off of Castaway,” LeBron said.

"Gotta do what we gotta do." @KingJames gives an update while being quarantined. pic.twitter.com/IuOsqvmrQp — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2020

LeBron has also not given up on the Lakers’ playoffs hopes in 2020, whenever they eventually take place. After NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced on TNT, “Even if we’re out for a month, if we’re out for six weeks, we can still restart the season. It might mean the Finals take place in July or late July. Just my feeling was it was way premature to suggest we had lost the season.” — to which LeBron replied on Instagram, “Adam Silver the great!” and “To our fans, we miss you guys already.”

