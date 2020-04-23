Browns, Vikings Among Trade Suitors for Redskins’ Pro Bowler

The Washington Redskins are likely to make a meaningful trade before the draft is over. Their saga with Trent Williams appears to be heading to a conclusion.

With one big trade done and final, could another one be on the way? The #Redskins have talked to multiple teams about a potential trade of LT Trent Williams, sources say. With the NFL Draft a day away, and a physical necessary, the clock is ticking ⏳ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 22, 2020

The Browns have been consistently been mentioned as a Williams suitor. It’s unclear what the team is willing to give up for the Pro Bowl left tackle, who recently posted a cryptic IG post.

Trent Williams most recent post to IG. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/S5pWwgFpWp — Dustin Fox (@DustinFox37) April 23, 2020

The Vikings Also Have Interest

When is the last time the Vikings didn’t have offensive line concerns heading into free agency and the draft? The unit remains a work-in-progress and the franchise has been connected to Williams since the 2019 season ended.

Minnesota has the draft capital to move up and select one of the premier left tackle options. However, they could also make a trade for an established option, one that has protected their Kurt Cousins before while he and Williams were both in Washington.

The Redskins have reportedly granted Williams the right to seek a trade. However, the big man’s representatives believe the team isn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams.” his agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

With Washington having the opportunity to land a pick on draft night, I’d guess that they will be realistic about trading Williams.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams, including the Vikings.

One of Minnesota’s two first-rounders is probably too rich for them to give up for Williams but their second-rounder, No. 58 overall, could be a good compromise from both sides. Washington is said to be seeking a second-round for their Pro Bowl left tackle.

Buccaneers Remain Team to Watch

The Bucs and Redskins previously spoke about a deal that would swap veteran players. The proposed deal would have sent Williams to Florida and TE O.J. Howard to D.C.

The negotiations happened two months ago, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine. It’s not certain if the proposed framework would have been a straight swap of the two players or if draft picks were involved. The two teams could rekindle talks at or after the draft.

Tampa Bay is looking to make another major move this offseason by trading up in the draft. The Buccaneers are eyeing a top tackle, though they are not alone in their pursuit of a tackle. The Broncos are similarly eyeing a move up the board. There’s chatter that Denver is high on Jerry Jeudy but also that they’d like to draft an elite prospect at tackle.

