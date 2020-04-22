Buccaneers Look to Make Another Splash After Gronk Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some big splashes this offseason. They’ve signed Tom Brady in free agency and traded for Rob Gronkowski and on Thursday, they may make another big move by trading up in the first round.

The franchise is eyeing one of the top tackles in the draft, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports. Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas are considered to be in the top tier at the position, though all four could be selected in the top-10.

The front office may be willing to be aggressive on draft night in pursuit of a player who can protect Brady’s blindside. It’s not clear what it’ll cost Tampa Bay to move up.

Other Teams Looking to Trade Up

The Broncos—owners of the No. 15 pick— are also eyeing one of the top tackles in the draft and could move up. There’s chatter that Denver is high on Jerry Jeudy, so if the franchise makes a trade into the top-10, it’s no guarantee that it’ll take one of Tampa’s coveted prospects.

Rumblings that the Falcons could move into the top-5 surfaced recently, as our own Kelsey Kramer relayed. Atlanta is looking for a cornerback, so they are directly impacting the Bucs’ pursuit of a tackle, though they could indirectly drive up the price to trade up for a top selection. The Colts could trade up from No. 34 (Washington’s second-round that they acquired in the 2019 draft), though it’s unlikely that they get into the top half of the draft.

Latest on the Dolphins’ Draft Plans

The Miami Dolphins own the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft and that’s the spot where things could get interesting.

The Dolphins own the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick.

The franchise has a major need at quarterback. They have long been linked to Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama, though recently, many connected experts have been reporting that Miami would take Justin Herbert out of Oregon over Tua.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Herbert at No. 5 in his latest mock draft. Kiper writes that the chatter around Herbert to Miami is “real” and adds that the QB has “a lot of supporters across the league.” Draft analyst Matt Miller had similar sentiments when he presented his latest mock draft. ESPN beat reporter Cameron Wolfe believes Miami will ultimately take the risk with Tua, however.

Nothing is certain as the Dolphins could go in a number of directions with the No. 5 pick. There are rumblings that the team has its eyes on the No. 1 slot, though there appears to be some disconnect within the organization about whether it should be giving up major assets to move up. Cincinnati is unlikely to trade the pick anyways.

More on the NFL:

Ravens React to Donald Trump’s Endorsement

Eagles’ WR Expected to be Traded on Draft Night

Steelers Linked to QB Expected to Fall in Draft