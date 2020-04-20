Details on ‘Very Positive’ Contract Talks Between Dak Prescott, Cowboys

A few questionable, non-socially-distanced events and an alleged offseason “holdout” haven’t cratered franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott’s odds of landing his long-awaited megadeal.

Quite the opposite.

Providing the latest update in the financial soap opera between player and team, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported Monday that the Cowboys held a conversation with Prescott’s camp within the last two weeks, “and a source described that session as ‘very positive.'”

Like so many other instances across the months-long standoff, things have yet again gone quiet after a March 26 report intimated Prescott could become the highest-paid player (not just QB) in NFL history, the sides “actively” engaged in negotiations.

Then, on March 31, a familiar vacillation. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler cautioned length and structure — not necessarily total value — are the biggest hurdles to clear before Prescott and the Cowboys reach an agreement. Fowler and his ESPN colleague, NFL insider Dan Graziano, initially reported on March 2 that Prescott is seeking a short-term (four-year) deal, culminating in a massive windfall now and an opportunity to re-test the market later, before the 26-year-old turns 30.

The Cowboys have repeatedly balked at Prescott’s preference, instead proposing five- or six-year pacts, standard operating procedure for the organization. Thus, the stand-off.

At last check, Prescott reportedly was offered, and subsequently rejected, a deal that would have paid him $33.5 million annually, with $105-110 million guaranteed. He (again, reportedly) wants to surpass Seattle’s Russell Wilson, the league’s richest QB by yearly salary ($35 million).

It is encouraging, though, that Dallas hasn’t tabled discussions following Prescott’s workouts with Dez Bryant and controversial house party, incidents which violated statewide quarantine measures put in place to stem the coronavirus pandemic — the latter sparking a police investigation and drawing condemnation from various scribes and television personalities.

The Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to reach an accord, assuming NFL-mandated deadlines are left unchanged in the wake of COVID-19. The two-time Pro Bowl passer, coming off a career season, has yet to sign his exclusive franchise tender, worth roughly $31.5 million for 2020.

Although recent reports claimed Prescott will skip the team’s virtual offseason program, slated to begin Monday, Moore says it’s “to be seen” whether he blows off the sessions. Being that they aren’t mandatory, Dallas brass also isn’t sweating Dak’s attendance, or lack thereof, as the lines of communication evidently remain open.

“I’m not necessarily aware of that,” Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said last week on 105.3 The Fan. “He certainly was sent an iPad, and I know he certainly can participate. For every player, it’s voluntary in terms of their participation in the virtual meetings. I’m not aware and haven’t been made aware of to what degree Dak’s participation level would be.”

