ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis

The much-awaited 2020 NFL Draft kicks off tonight. However, when you tune in, you’ll unfortunately be missing the input of one of the event’s top experts.

ESPN’s Todd McShay revealed on Thursday afternoon, just hours before the draft takes place at 8pm on Thursday, that he would not be working the NFL Draft this year as he is home recovering from coronavirus.

I’m so sorry to tell you I won’t be working the NFL Draft this year. I’m home recovering from coronavirus. For now I just want to say I miss you all – my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today. I also want to assure you i’ll be back, thanks to the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders. You are truly our nation’s heroes. In the meantime, i’ll be watching and I hope you will be to. I also hope Wingo and crew will help me out and do their part to keep Kiper in line!

McShay joined ESPN in 2006 as a football analyst whose expertise revolves around the NFL Draft and providing in-depth scouting on prospects across the country.

In terms of draft analysis, losing McShay is an obvious blow for ESPN. However, they will have the added benefit of working alongside some outside experts in the field this year. ESPN and NFL Network have decided to join forces this draft season, combining broadcasts and on-camera talent with the same feed ending up on both channels. Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah are expected to spearhead the draft analysis on NFL Network’s side of things.

Follow the Heavy on Draft for all the latest draft news, updates, and viral content!

McShay Has a Friendly Wager on the Line With Kiper

McShay appears to be in good spirits, and from what he’s stated, he is expected to make a full recovery shortly. However, don’t think that just because McShay had to sit out this year’s draft that his right-hand man, Mel Kiper Jr. will let him get out of a previously agreed-upon draft wager.

Here we go: @McShay13 bet @MelKiperESPN $5,000 that Jordan Love will go ahead of Justin Herbert in April’s draft; loser of the bet sends $5,000 to the @TheVFoundation. pic.twitter.com/Ix5dDnPFgt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2020

Per usual, McShay and Kiper engaged in an on-air rift regarding differing draft takes back in late February. From the video shown above, it’s clear McShay is all aboard the Jordan Love bandwagon, believing that the Utah State quarterback “will be the third quarterback taken ahead of Justin Herbert.” However, Kiper, clearly sees things differently, informing McShay that he is “dreaming.”

The two then agreed on the $5,000 bet, with McShay deeming Love will be drafted prior to Herbert on Thursday night.

The friendly wager will go towards a good cause, as the loser will be donating the entirety of the $5,000 to The V Foundation. The foundation, which was was co-founded by the late, great Jim Valvano “lives by helping to find a cure for cancer.”

At this moment, recent rumblings out of Miami have the Dolphins locking-in on Justin Herbert with a top-five pick, likely leaving Love as the odd-man-out and McShay $5,000 in the hole.

READ NEXT: 2020 NFL Draft Order: Full List of 1st-Round Picks