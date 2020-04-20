Patriots New Uniforms Revealed for 2020 NFL Season

On Monday, the New England Patriots revealed their new jerseys for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.
After dropping the initial tease, the Patriots released eight photos on their website that show the uniforms from every angle and initially introduced the new threads in this trailer boosted by Yo Gotti and Lil Uzi’s “Pose” for the soundtrack.
Others throughout Patriots Nation shared multiple angles of the new uniforms:
Color Rush to Primary
Previously, the now primary Patriots uniforms were the Color Rush alternates. Apparently, the organization and fanbase loved them so much, they decided to make them the primary threads.
There is something sleeker, more modern and urban about the look of the Patriots’ new uniforms. For years, the look of the team has been very vanilla and bordering on overly traditional. However, I know this has been by design because it falls in line with the primary concept of the mascot and the history of the team’s base city.
Still, it’s good to see the team’s visual brand add a pop of color and flavor to its look without compromising the color scheme and patriotism.
Twitter Reaction to the Uniform Reveal
Fans will always have counter suggestions to an organization’s decisions, but you cannot argue too much with this very awesome photoshop job offered below. This look would have been absolutely amazing.
Mostly, the response was either positive or indifferent, which means the team didn’t make a major mistake. Though many have been critical of the lack of real change while it appeared something a little more radical might be in store.
Patriots Aren’t Alone in Having New Uniforms This Season
No matter what team Tom Brady played for in 2020, the future Hall-of-Famer would have helped to introduce new uniforms. Just as the Patriots made a switch, so too are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Expect Brady’s No. 12 Bucs jersey to be among the highest-selling of the year. Also, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons will all have new uniforms whenever the 2020 NFL season begins.
It seems the Browns, who went more traditional, are receiving the most positive feedback. The Falcons hearkened back to black as a main color, but the large “ATL” on the jerseys looks a bit clunky.
The Colts introduced “anvil black” as one of their official colors. The single best new change for any team, from a logo standpoint, is the potential new helmet for the Rams.
The official helmet hasn’t been revealed, but it could be amazing if some of the concept art comes to fruition.
