Patriots New Uniforms Revealed for 2020 NFL Season

On Monday, the New England Patriots revealed their new jerseys for the upcoming 2020 NFL season.

After dropping the initial tease, the Patriots released eight photos on their website that show the uniforms from every angle and initially introduced the new threads in this trailer boosted by Yo Gotti and Lil Uzi’s “Pose” for the soundtrack.

The look we love, promoted to primary. Order now: https://t.co/SxB09Sfb9X pic.twitter.com/sfkUq81OUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 20, 2020

Others throughout Patriots Nation shared multiple angles of the new uniforms:

Here they are, the Patriots official new uniforms. The new primary blues are the Color Rush they’ve been wearing since 2016. The road whites are brand new. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Lp9AbSbZUo — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 20, 2020

The Patriots did make one small change to their new primary uniform, swapping out that distinctive Pats lettering for a simpler font. pic.twitter.com/boueesHIho — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 20, 2020

Color Rush to Primary

Previously, the now primary Patriots uniforms were the Color Rush alternates. Apparently, the organization and fanbase loved them so much, they decided to make them the primary threads.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

There is something sleeker, more modern and urban about the look of the Patriots’ new uniforms. For years, the look of the team has been very vanilla and bordering on overly traditional. However, I know this has been by design because it falls in line with the primary concept of the mascot and the history of the team’s base city.

Still, it’s good to see the team’s visual brand add a pop of color and flavor to its look without compromising the color scheme and patriotism.

Twitter Reaction to the Uniform Reveal

Fans will always have counter suggestions to an organization’s decisions, but you cannot argue too much with this very awesome photoshop job offered below. This look would have been absolutely amazing.

They need something like this pic.twitter.com/118xwgptuP — Sports Fan (@Proxy_Tank) April 20, 2020

Mostly, the response was either positive or indifferent, which means the team didn’t make a major mistake. Though many have been critical of the lack of real change while it appeared something a little more radical might be in store.

They aren't terrible but why change? They had one of the best normal sets of jerseys imo — 〽️ (@Jy0ung1) April 20, 2020

The Patriots have released their new uniforms and they’re just the color rush navy’s as home primary and a modified white color rush as away primary. No change to helmet, same boring blue pants, now not able to wear pat the Patriot throwback until NFL changes helmet rule. Meh. pic.twitter.com/znSjTdn6tu — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) April 20, 2020

The Pats have unveiled new jerseys ! It’s the first time they’ve made a change to the primary uniform in 20 years. What do ya think? I like them! 📸-@Patriots pic.twitter.com/K9YkVpy7Pw — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) April 20, 2020

Color me “underwhelmed” by @Patriots new uniform reveal today. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) April 20, 2020

I’m guessing this is how it went. Patriots: we need a new uniform design. Designer: how about 3 stripes on the shoulders? Patriots: excellent, send it to the taylors 😂 — Ziro Torres (@ziro123) April 20, 2020

Patriots Aren’t Alone in Having New Uniforms This Season

No matter what team Tom Brady played for in 2020, the future Hall-of-Famer would have helped to introduce new uniforms. Just as the Patriots made a switch, so too are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expect Brady’s No. 12 Bucs jersey to be among the highest-selling of the year. Also, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons will all have new uniforms whenever the 2020 NFL season begins.

It seems the Browns, who went more traditional, are receiving the most positive feedback. The Falcons hearkened back to black as a main color, but the large “ATL” on the jerseys looks a bit clunky.

The Colts introduced “anvil black” as one of their official colors. The single best new change for any team, from a logo standpoint, is the potential new helmet for the Rams.

There's a hint of a spiral pass, crashing waves, and sunny days… Long as the Ram horns stays on the helmet we’re good. I think the new Rams outerwear will be 🔥 @RamsNFL https://t.co/OXMRawJZcZ — Steven Jackson (@sj39) March 23, 2020

The official helmet hasn’t been revealed, but it could be amazing if some of the concept art comes to fruition.

One week before the draft & this Rams jersey & helmet was leaked.

I'm not sure if it's legit or not,but if it is legit,I am guessing this will NOT BE WELL RECEIVED. pic.twitter.com/yTMDDgDQf1 — lalaramsgear (@Horns2016) April 17, 2020

Also Read: