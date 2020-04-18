Redskins Trade Talk: Five Pass-Catchers to Targer

The Washington Redskins’ offense lacks…firepower. The team has breakout rookie Terry McLaurin on the squad but behind him at WR, there’s not much else

The cupboard is just as empty at the tight end position. Washington watched Vernon Davis retire and they allowed Jordan Reed to walk in free agency (Reed is still a free agent as of this writing). They also haven’t “hosted” any tight ends during the pre-draft visits either, which makes a trade seem even more likely.

Let’s take a look at some trade options for Washington:

Kenny Still – WR – Kenny Stills

The Texans have made some bizarre moves this offseason, specifically at the wide receiver position. Houston dealt away superstar DeAndre Hopkins. They traded for Brandin Cooks and signed Randall Cobb away from the Cowboys. Could the team make one more move?

The Eagles have been linked to Kenny Stills, as our own Mike Gregor passed along. Washington might be best served trying to trade for the speedy wideout and keep him away from their division rivals.

The draft has a bounty of talented pass-catchers, though the Skins are not selecting one with the No. 2 pick and they don’t have another selection until the third round. Then, there’s also the fact that OTA’s will be hindered because of the coronavirus, which makes getting a rookie up to speed even more difficult.

Trading for Stills or another pass-catcher is the best move for the franchise, even if it means giving up a mid-round pick.

O.J. Howard – TE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The franchise is reportedly looking to shop former first-round draft pick O.J. Howard.

“I think Howard’s got a great name, but I think there’s an instinctive issue going on,” Lombardi said. “I think he’s going to be available.” Lombardi also added that he wouldn’t be surprised if Howard were to be dealt within the next week, as our own Vinna Somma recently passed along.

Howard underachieved in 2019, catching only 34 balls. He clashed with coach Bruce Arians and it would be an upset if he finds himself on the roster at the start of next season.

New coach Ron Rivera should be able to get the most out of Howard, like he did with Greg Olsen in Carolina, despite the shaky QB play that the Redskins will surely encounter in 2020.

Tampa Bay needs a tackle and Washington has a premier, yet disgruntled player at the position in Trent Williams. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bucs are willing to take Williams in exchange for Howard and which side would want additional compensation. My guess is that the Skins would take Howard and a fourth-rounder for Williams.

Jacob Hollister – TE – Seattle Seahawks

Jacob Hollister filled in nicely for Will Disley last season and it may be tough for the Redskins to pry him from Seattle. Although, it’s worth exploring. The 26-year-old caught a career-high 41 passes last season, scoring three touchdowns in the process. Perhaps if a fifth-round pick (Washington has Seattle’s from the Quiton Dunbar trade) would interest the Seahawks?

Trey Burton – TE – Chicago Bears

OK, this one is technically a signing now that the Bears have released Burton. The former Eagles tight end had initial success upon joining Chicago, though injuries have derailed his career since. He’d be a nice buy-low option for the Skins.

Odell Beckham Jr. – WR -Cleveland Browns

The Browns are unlikely to trade Odell, though rumors swirled recently about him finding a new team. The Redskins would be in decent position to make an offer for Beckham in hopes of giving Haskins a top option at the wide receiver position. Williams and a package of picks going to Cleveland would be a nice starting point…if the Browns decide to talk offers.

