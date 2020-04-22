Falcons Fans Respond to Tony Gonzalez’s Fake NFL Return to Chiefs

Former Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons’ Hall of Fame tight end, Tony Gonzalez caught the attention of many NFL fans after jokingly announcing his return to the NFL on Twitter.

Gonzalez tweeted a video of himself on Twitter announcing his fake return to the NFL.

“Hey what’s up, everybody. As you could tell I’m working out, getting in shape, Gonzalez said. I saw Gronk talking about coming back and I said to myself, “Hey, me too baby.” I’m coming back. Kansas City Chiefs. Double tight-end set. Me, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins, great defense. Going back-to-back Super Bowl baby. Ight, time to get back to work.”

HAH. Don’t we all wish?

Falcons Fans Respond to Gonzalez’s Poor Choice

Gonzalez made it clear his “return” would be to the Chiefs on the road to win another Super Bowl. The didn’t make a lot of Falcons fans happy.

That was so misinterpreted, just like you're doing now — Terry Taylor (@theterrytaylor) April 21, 2020

probably doesn’t want to be associated with such a horrible franchise — 👀 (@bhenson21_) April 21, 2020

Saints fans, of course, didn’t hesitate to fire back.

At the end of the day, Gonzalez made the wrong choice. The Chiefs would have traded him away like they did in the first place.

Gronk is Seriously Coming Back?

What isn’t a joke though, is former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s return to the NFL.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first announced the shocking, yet exciting Gronk news Tuesday evening.

Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Gronk has one condition, he wants to be traded to the Tampa Bay Buccanneers where he can join his football sweetheart, Tom Brady.

He also reportedly already took his physical, but the trade has not been finalized yet.

Should the Falcons Be Scared?

The dynamic duo getting back together could be pretty intimidating if you’re the Falcons and want a chance at winning the NFC Championship this year.

Falcons’ reporter Kelsey Conway made a point via Twitter on how absolutely stacked the Falcons’ main competition is now:

“The Bucs now have Cameron Brate, OJ Howard & Gronk at TE in addition to Godwin and Evans on the outside. Saints have Emanuel Sanders, Michael Thomas, and Alvin Kamara.

I’m sensing a defense-heavy draft for the Falcons.”

Which the Falcons are already planning on doing but with this news, they could aim for defensive guys in all six rounds.

What the Falcons are going to really need now is a sack monster, or a few to take down Brady and Saint’s offense and a lot of prayers for Gurley to make plays.

Mel Kiper Says Go for the Edge

NFL Draft guru, Mel Kiper put his two cents in on what the Falcons’ game plan should be.

While the Falcons have a need at cornerback, Kiper believes they’ll be able to fill that void in the second round in the second round of the draft.

Kiper emphasizes that the Falcons should address an edge as soon as possible since there will only be so many reliable ones on the board and worry about corners afterward. There’s plenty of corners to choose from in this class.

“I think you might want to go Chaisson first and then corner second if you’re Atlanta, Kiper said. And then, in the second round what could you get at those two spots. Could you get the pass rusher, maybe a Julian Okwara, how do they feel about him coming out of Notre Dame? Or, how do they feel about at that point a corner? And there will be some corners on the board in the second round.

So, maybe they go Chaisson [in the first round] knowing you can get a guy maybe like Jeremy Chinn from Southern Illinois who played safety and had 13 career interceptions, also played a little corner. He had seven interceptions in high school as well, so he’s a playmaker whos’ got dual versatility.”

