Vikings Unlikely to Bring Back 4-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Minnesota Vikings head into the 2020 NFL draft with two first-rounders, courtesy of the Stefon Diggs trade. It seems increasingly likely that the club uses one of those on a pass-rusher.

What does that mean for current free agent Everson Griffen? According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson, Griffin will “probably” not return to the Vikings.

Source close to the situation said free-agent DE Everson Griffen is "probably" gone from #Vikings but that it's not out of the possibility he could re-sign if Vikings don't get a pass rusher they like in draft. Griffen last month put out a statement that he wouldn't be back. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) April 21, 2020

If the Vikings don’t land a pass-rusher they like, it’s possible that Griffen returns. The defensive end has made four out of the past five Pro Bowls.

The Cowboys could use an additional pass-rusher, though they are in a bit of a salary-cap dilemma until they sign Dak Prescott to an extension, which seems to be on the right track. The Falcons are in need of a defensive playmaker. It’s unclear what kind of deal Griffin is seeking, though it’s worth noting Atlanta doesn’t have the cleanest cap sheet.

Could Minnesota Make Draft Night Trade?

There’s a plethora of veterans who are expected to be moved on draft night. One name to watch for the Vikings is left tackle Trent Williams.

When is the last time the Vikings didn’t have offensive line concerns heading into free agency and the draft? The unit remains a work-in-progress as it has been for the past several offseasons.

Minnesota has the draft capital to move up and select one of the premier left tackle options. However, they could also make a trade for an established option, one that has protected their Kurt Cousins before while he and Williams were both in Washington.

The Redskins have reportedly granted Williams the right to seek a trade. However, the big man’s representatives believe the team isn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams.” his agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

With Washington having the opportunity to land a pick on draft night, I’d guess that they will be realistic about trading Williams.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams, including the Vikings.

One of Minnesota’s two first-rounders is probably too rich for them to give up for Williams but their second-rounder, No. 58 overall, could be a good compromise from both sides. Washington is said to be seeking a second-round for their Pro Bowl left tackle.

Who Should the Vikings Draft in the First Round?

Minnesota has several needs with cornerback being the most pressing. I had the Vikings taking LSU CB Kristian Fulton with the No. 22 pick in my Twitter Mock Draft.

The Vikings should go a different direction with their No. 25 pick. While their replacement for Diggs should not stop them from grabbing a wide receiver, picking a defensive end with their second first makes more sense, especially if Penn State edge rusher Yeter Gross-Matos is there for them.

24. #Saints LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma. NO has a strong defense but it’s weakness is speed at the LB position. 25. #Vikings EDGE Yeter Gross-Matos, Penn State. Minn will get a Stefon Diggs replacement later, don’t worry. Grabbing YGM at this spot is a fantastic find. pic.twitter.com/v89aaYVC5R — Chris Crouse (@DCCrouse) April 11, 2020

