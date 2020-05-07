San Francisco 49ers Schedule: Saints, Packers Games Highlight Official Release

The San Francisco 49ers have known who their regular-season opponents in 2020 would be. Now they know when they’ll play them.

The Niners officially released their schedule at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, using the intro from the HBO television program Westworld as an epic inspiration for the release.

Freeze all motor functions. The 2020 schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/SwB2YjOpCh — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 7, 2020

While leaks confirmed certain things about the itinerary for the 49ers, the 2020 schedule was never leaked in its entirety. After weeks of anticipation, here’s the Niners slate for the fall:

Official Schedule

Preseason

Week 1: @Denver Broncos (Aug. 13-14, TBD)

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders (Aug. 20-24, TBD)

Week 3: @Chicago Bears (Aug. 27-30, TBD)

Week 4: Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 3-4, TBD)

Regular Season

Week 1: Arizona Cardinals (Sept. 13, 1:25 p.m.) Week 2: @New York Jets (Sept. 20, 1 p.m.) Week 3: @New York Giants (1 p.m.) Week 4: Philadelphia Eagles (5:20 p.m.) Week 5: Miami Dolphins (1:05 p.m.) Week 6: Los Angeles Rams (5:20 p.m.) Week 7: @New England Patriots (1:25 p.m.) Week 8: @Seattle Seahawks (1:25 p.m.) Week 9: Green Bay Packers (5:20 p.m.) Week 10: @New Orleans Saints (1:25 p.m.) Week 11: BYE Week 12: @Los Angeles Rams (1:05 p.m.) Week 13: Buffalo Bills (5:15 p.m.) Week 14: Washington Redskins (1:25 p.m.) Week 15: @Dallas Cowboys (5:20 p.m.) Week 16: @Arizona Cardinals (5:20 p.m.) Week 17: Seattle Seahawks



Week 10: @New Orleans Saints

From the moment that the 49ers and Saints concluded their epic 48-46 Week 14 clash last December, fans of football were excited for the next time the two faced off.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees each threw for 349 yards, with Brees’ edging out Jimmy G by one passing touchdown with five.

However, Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle got the last laugh after a massive play from Kittle set up 49ers kicker Robbie Gould for a chip-shot winner after a game that saw San Francisco come back from two-score deficits.

December 8, 2019 Week 14 vs. Saints Highlight: George Kittle's huge catch and run helps set up #49ers' game-winning field goal in epic thriller.#Random49ers pic.twitter.com/aRIQLW12BD — #Random49ers (@Random49ers) March 20, 2020

If the 2020 edition of this matchup is anywhere close to 2019’s, then NFL fans may be treated to a game-of-the-year contender.

Week 9: Green Bay Packers

San Francisco will look back at last season’s 37-20 NFC Championship victory fondly. Green Bay will not.

The 49ers dropped the metaphorical hammer on the Packers in the first half, jumping out to a 27-0 lead as running back Raheem Mostert crossed the goal-line three times in the first 30 minutes.

Do the Packers know that they're allowed to tackle Raheem Mostert?pic.twitter.com/2kOUR4DrEC — PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2020

Losing in that fashion means that QB Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay will likely circle that game as a chance to get one back on the Niners, but it’s not like San Francisco won’t be treating the game with as much respect.

This is one of several potential NFC Championship previews, and the 49ers will treat it as a must-win game.

Week 15: @Dallas Cowboys

Whether you consider the Cowboys as “America’s Team” or as your least favorite franchise in football, any battle against Dallas is one to be excited about.

Besides the enticing aspect of taking the road to “Jerry World,” the Cowboys will undoubtedly have high expectations for the 2020 season.

With the addition of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cowboys boast an impressive offense on paper, with the likes of QB Dak Prescott, WR Amari Cooper and RB Ezekiel Elliot joining Lamb for 2020.

Plus, San Francisco and Dallas haven’t faced off in the regular season since 2017, when the Cowboys trounced the Niners 40-10.

Both teams were in distinctly different situations in those days, so the clash of two teams gunning for playoff success will only add to two of the NFL’s most decorated franchises butting heads.

Week 17: Seattle Seahawks

There’s not much preface needed for a game between the 49ers and the Seahawks. The 2010s featured significant highs for both teams, but like the game against the Saints, it’s recent context that makes this year’s meeting at Levi’s Stadium especially exciting.

After starting the season at a perfect 8-0, the 49ers suffered their first loss of 2019 at home to the Seahawks, after an unfortunate miss from 49ers kicker sub Chase McLaughlin in overtime allowed Seattle kicker Jason Myers knock down a 42-yard field goal for the 27-24 win.

However, the ever-expanding story of the Seahawks and 49ers continued, as San Francisco had the last laugh thanks to a stop in the last second in the pair’s second contest in Week 17.

The @Seahawks and @49ers gave us another classic in Week 17! 🙌 Watch it again, coming up next! 📺: Top 10 Games of 2019 airing NOW on NFL Network | No. 4 #SFvsSEA pic.twitter.com/chdsZKHawB — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 22, 2020

The win ensured that the NFC playoffs would run through Santa Clara, California, which the Niners capitalized on in their two playoff victories before the Super Bowl loss.

After two of the more memorable games in one of the Pacific Coast’s biggest sports rivalries and the 49ers losing their 2019 win streak at home, Seattle’s return to Santa Clara, California could be the NFC West’s most important game in 2020.

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams

It’s around that time in Week 6 where you get a pretty good idea of where each NFL team is at. For the 49ers, Week 6 will mean welcoming the Rams for their first clash of the season, and it could be a game that speaks volumes heading into the rest of the season.

Besides being an extremely important divisional game for both teams, the context of the previous season helps.

Heading into Week 6 of 2019, which was also a matchup between the Niners and Rams, the 49ers were in the middle of a eight-game win streak to open the season as Jimmy G and the 49ers offense clicked early, while the San Francisco defense was quickly becoming one of the NFL’s best.

The Rams were just removed from a Super Bowl appearance, and after opening up 3-0 to start the season, Los Angeles proceeded to lose three-straight games, including the Week 6 20-7 loss to San Francisco, somewhat setting the Rams up for their mediocre season and a 9-7 finish.

This year, the Rams will be looking to swap roles and rise back up to Super Bowl contention, while dropping the 49ers in the process.

