Conor McGregor Offered Major Fight Against Top UFC Champ

UFC superstar Conor McGregor received an offer to fight for a UFC title over the weekend, though it probably wasn’t the one the Irishman wanted.

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz represents UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nuramgomedov and interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje. McGregor has expressed interest in fighting each of the 155-pounders soon, but most expect Nurmagomedov and Gaethje to face each other next.

Abdelaziz took to social media on Saturday to offer McGregor a shot at another fighter he represents, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Abdelaziz posted, “hey you want a title shot? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps.”

Why McGregor and Usman Might Make Sense

While it’s not likely to be the fight McGregor chooses next, McGregor-Usman isn’t that far outside the realm of possibility.

After all, McGregor sees himself moving up the welterweight ranks someday soon anyway.

In fact, he posted last week on social media that he wasn’t sure what weight he’d be for his next fight.

Moreover, both McGregor and Usman need opponents for their next fights.

Besides, McGregor has already won UFC titles at featherweight and lightweight.

Additionally, he’s gone 2-1 in the welterweight division during his career.

McGregor split 170-pound contests against Nate Diaz in 2016 and scored a fantastic 40-second knockout win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

Meanwhile, Usman won UFC gold by dethroning Tyron Woodley via five-round decision at UFC 235 in March 2019.

The 33-year-old followed that impressive performance up by defeating former interim champ Colby Covington at UFC 245 in December 2019.

While UFC president Dana White revealed months ago Usman’s next title defense would probably be against Jorge Masvidal, that fight was never officially announced.

Both Usman and Masvidal have since been linked to other opponents.

Most recently, Masvidal suggested on social media that he was hoping to face Nate Diaz again in a “BMF” title rematch.

Why McGregor-Usman Probably Doesn’t Make Sense

Look, McGregor still has unfinished business at 155 pounds.

While the original UFC “champ champ” has enjoyed some success fighting at 170 pounds, he’s only faced one fighter in that division (Nate Diaz) that’s consistently competed at the weight against the best competition.

Conversely, Cerrone’s natural weight class has always been 155 pounds.

So the idea that McGregor could or even would somehow try to supplant the best welterweight in the world today before doing the same at lightweight probably doesn’t make that much sense.

Moreover, White has consistently said he doesn’t believe McGregor is physically large enough to face Masvidal, so it doesn’t make sense that the Irishman would suddenly have the physicality to fight another welterweight, Usman, at least in the UFC president’s eyes.

Finally, the most lucrative UFC fight that can be made remains the rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor.

That means there’s little chance White, McGregor and all the other parties involved in a potential Nurmagomedov-McGregor 2 megafight (outside of Abdelaziz) would want to risk losing out on that huge payday.

McGregor challenging Usman for the UFC welterweight title might be something that happens down the line, but it probably won’t happen this year.

Abdelaziz might have offered McGregor the fight over the weekend, but some offers have other purposes than making the fight happen.

