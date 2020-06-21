Giants Listed Among Best Fits for Colin Kaepernick

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has already noted that he will support players who kneel during the national anthem in peaceful protest of social injustice and police brutality, a number that is expected to skyrocket in 2020.

What if the Giants took it one step further and added Colin Kaepernick to the mix, the player at the forefront of the movement, in hopes of shoring up their backup quarterback position behind Daniel Jones?

Kaepernick a Fit in NY?

Mike Sando of The Athletic sees East Rutherford as a logical landing spot for the highly publicized free agent, enlisting Big Blue amongst a handful of teams that should pursue Kaepernick. His argument mainly revolves around the highly-underwhelming play that current QB2, Colt McCoy, has put forth in recent years.

New York Giants: Colt McCoy is backing up Daniel Jones. McCoy has started seven games over the past eight seasons. He has five touchdown passes with seven interceptions in those games, with a 1-6 record.

Over his 10-year career, McCoy has completed 560 of 923 pass attempts for 6,080 yards with 29 touchdowns, 27 interceptions, along with a completion percentage of 60.7.

With that said, even when only taking on-field play into consideration, the likelihood that New York brings in Kaepernick is highly unlikely.

Would Kaepernick be an upgrade over McCoy? Almost certainly. However, the reason McCoy was brought aboard this offseason was mainly due to the fact that he’s serviceable enough if needed, but also not someone that would leave Jones constantly looking over his shoulder.

After an “awkward” rookie season with future Hall of Famer Eli Manning backing him up, the Giants are ready to hand Jones the keys to their offense and remove the rearview mirror from the picture.

It’s also worth noting that the Giants have an abundance of signal-callers on their current roster. Aside from Jones and McCoy, Big Blue also has Alex Tanney, UDFA Case Cookus, and Jason Garrett prodigy, Cooper Rush, in the fold at the moment.

Michael Strahan Backs Kaep

Numerous G-Men faithful have notably pushed back at the thought of any of their players taking a knee during the anthem, let alone Kaepernick himself doing so while donning Giants blue.

However, franchise great Michael Strahan has sung a vastly different tune in regards to the former San Francisco 49ers star QB, and by the sounds of it, would welcome Kaepernick to New York with open arms.

“He should be in the league,” Strahan said, per Bleacher Report. “How do you sit here and say this guy’s not good enough? That’s ridiculous. Just admit what it is. … This guy is good enough, you just don’t want him on your team because you maybe feel he’s a distraction that you can’t handle. I think it’s a win for whatever team has the cajones to sign the guy.”

Kaepernick has clearly piqued the interest of numerous NFL teams over the past month or so, with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn going on record stating that a team “would be crazy” not to consider the ex-NFC Champion for a workout.

At the moment, Lynn’s Chargers own the 4th-highest odds to sign Kaepernick. Of the top-10 teams listed in the odds, only three teams are from the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings, and Giants NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.