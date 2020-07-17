Grady Jarrett, Money Matt Named to Falcons’ Unanimous All-Decade Team

Season after season, Falcons’ Grady Jarrett has only made Atlanta extraordinarily proud and was rewarded for it with a Pro Bowl invite in 2019.

Jarrett tends to stand in the shadows of Rams’ Aaron Donald and Eagles’ Fletcher Cox.

However, the defensive and special teams selections for the Atlanta Falcons 2010-19 All-Decade Team were announced this week. Two of the players were unanimously picked by the voters which included former Falcons players, members of the organization, and both local and national media. One of the unanimous winners happened to be Falcons defensive tackle, Grady Jarrett.

5th round pick ➡️ Unanimous All-Decade Team selection. @GradyJarrett continues to exceed expectations. pic.twitter.com/KnkMCIrfNn — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 15, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jarrett’s 2019 Season That Led Him to The ‘Long Overdue’ Pro Bowl

Last season, Jarrett was finally named to his first Pro Bowl since joining the NFL in 2015 as Atlanta’s fifth-round pick.

It was definitely a season to remember for Jarrett, who signed a long-term deal prior to the season and was named Second-Team All-Pro. Since 2015, Grady has only put in good and consistent work on and off of the field.

Jarrett took his game to another level and finished to 2019 season recording 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks. 2 forced fumbles, and 16 QB hits. With two games remaining, Jarrett has a chance to set a new career-high for sacks and QB hits.

Falcons’ seven-time Pro Bowl WR, Julio Jones had actually sent Jarrett at text message saying his selection to the Pro Bowl was long overdue.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Jarrett is Putting in Work During Quarantine

Jarrett is confident in the defensive unit bringing a lot of success to the team this upcoming season and is looking forward to playing alongside these rookies. And he’s doing his part in staying in shape through this weird offseason.

He told Falcons’ reporter Kelsey Conway that he’s been eating good so he doesn’t turn into a meatball. His go-to mean is seabass on the grill.

Aside from cooking, he’s also been training hard. Jarrett bought a Peleton bike and he and Falcons’ defensive end Allen Bailey have been riding against each other to make it more fun.

It looks like he’s getting some lifting in too.

Donald may be the best defender in the league but Jarrett will catch up to him come 2020.

Matt Bryant Was Also Named Unanimous

Of course, we can’t forget about the fan-favorite Matt Bryant who was also named unanimously to the All-Decade team.

Regularly known as “Money Matt,” Bryant has also been there for the Falcons when they’ve needed him.

Bryant joined the team in 2009 and played through 2019 until the Falcons released him due to salary cap limitations. He came in hand during postseason games especially. In eight playoff games, Bryant made all 12 of his field goal attempts and was 25-of-26 on extra point attempts.

Matt Bryant’s will be with the franchise forever considering he’s the Falcons all-time leading scorer and has surpassed Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen. Bryant had 1,163 points in Atlanta and Andersen at No. 2 had 806 points.

Well deserved, Bryant.

READ NEXT: What Will Be Falcons Rookie Matt Hennessy’s Role in Atlanta?