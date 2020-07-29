Falcons Rookie Placed on Reserve, COVID-19 List: Update

It was reported yesterday all 26 Falcons rookies tested negative to the coronavirus. However Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons announced that rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Hawkins tested positive, though we can infer that. It could just mean he happened to be around someone who did. Hawkins will be quarantined for two weeks and must have two consecutive negative tests before returning to camp.

We have placed S Jaylinn Hawkins on the reserve/ COVID-19 list. https://t.co/WP1htcyfTU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2020

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Atlanta Falcons have selected former Cal U safety, Jaylinn Hawkins as their fourth-round pick at No. 134 in the 2020 NFL Draft.