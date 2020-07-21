Sixers’ Glenn Robinson III Opens Up About Adjusting on Offense & Defense

In a deal with the Golden State Warriors, Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for three second-round draft picks.

In his 76ers debut, Robinson the NBA’s Slam Dunk Champion in 2017 scored 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 12 minutes.

“He’s got a bounce,” Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Brett Brown told me back in February.

“I coach Glenn, I think it was his second year in Philadelphia for a minute and I coached his dad when I was with Pop [with the San Antonio Spurs]. When you start saying you really understand how old you are. We had a taste of him, he’s good people and I’ve seen his growth. He’s continued making shots, guarding the other team’s best players.”

Fast forward to March 3, Robinson clicked on all cylinders with a 25 point outing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

A week later, the coronavirus pandemic halted NBA play on March 11.

The league will resume play on July 30 at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida with 22 NBA teams competing to fill the league’s 16-NBA playoff spots in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences and the NBA Finals expected to finish no later than October 13.

Led by the trio of Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia 76ers are currently in sixth place in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Glenn Robinson III is a spark for the Sixers and prior to the trade in February, he told me back in February that he learned a lot from his Warriors teammates. “Being able to play with Steph, Dray, Klay, you get that mentality and learn the way how they win so many games,” he said.

“The kind of intensity they bring every day saw different schemes from Draymond on defense Steph obviously an offensive genius even picking in Steve’s world. So I think that I’m always going to continue to try to learn and try to spread to others what I know. I’m looking forward to trying to help this team win a championship.”

The Sixers have made some changes offensively by shifting Shake Milton to the point guard position and Ben Simmons off the ball at the power forward position.

I asked Glenn Robinson III how he’s adjusted in contributing to Philly as both a scorer and as a defender preparing for the bubble? “I’ve just been coming in and trying to do my job at the highest level every day both defensively and offensively,”he told me yesterday on the Sixers’ Zoom call availability.

“Playing at that wing position, I think we’ll be facing a lot of wings that you know, that I’ll have the opportunity to step and guard some of those guys along with the get out and run and knock down some shots, and have fun you know, I think that’s an element of the game that I want to bring to this team is that energy level and having fun.”