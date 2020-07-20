Matt Ryan’s Record Against 2020 Opponents is Extra Promising

Here’s a brighter note today in a world currently filled with bad news after bad news. Matt Ryan’s overall record against the Atlanta Falcons’ 2020 opponents is all but two wins.

Matt Ryan’s career record vs the #Falcons 2020 opponents • SEA: 3-2

• DAL: 3-2

• CHI: 3-2

• GB: 4-4

• CAR: 16-8

• MIN: 2-4

• DET: 4-1

• DEN: 2-1

• NO: 9-14

• LV/OAK: 3-0

• LAC/SD: 2-1

• TB: 16-8

• KC: 2-1 — Matt Karoly (@mattkaroly) July 13, 2020

Where Ryan & the Falcons Falls Short

Of course, it’s not all up to Ryan and QB wins but where there’s a bunch of wins, there’s hope.

Over the past few seasons, since 2008 to be exact, the Falcons have had a pretty tough battle up against the Minnesota Vikings and rival New Orleans Saints.

Falcons’ arch-nemesis Drew Brees and the Aints’ are back in action with their elite running back-wide receiver tandem of Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas. Two-time Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders is also headed to New Orleans. Not to mention, the Falcons take on the Saints twice within two weeks. However, Matty Ice has his receiver duo of Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley along with Todd Gurley in the backfield to compliment Brees’. So, we can’t chalk this one up as another loss on the record just yet.

The Vikings are already expected to win the NFC North division after the 2020 NFL draft and their 15 picks. However, rookies aren’t going to be the key to helping Kirk Cousins win. They let go of a handful of notables this offseason including Stefon Diggs, Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes, and Trae Waynes which could have been their keys to a Super Bowl bid. Again, looking like more of a win than another chalked loss this season.

Tampa Bay & Carolina Panthers Could Be a Competition

For the first time ever, Carolina v. Falcons could be more of a competition than just an NFC South rival matchup, thanks to Cam Newton hitting the road.

Teddy Bridgewater and Christian McCaffrey will be quite the duo in the run game. But, thank goodness the Falcons stacked up their defense in April to shut it down.

Tampa Bay also has a new QB and the current ‘GOAT’ in the NFL although I could beg to differ. Still, Tom Brady is a winner and he’ll give the Falcons a run for their money.

Chicago, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver are all looking to be weaker matchups so that’ll give Ryan a nice break (hopefully).

Ryan Will Get Tested Early On

Ryan and the Falcons will get tested early on with the Seahawks at home and then away the following week when they face the Cowboys in Dallas. It’ll be vital for the Falcons to come out of the gate early on this season if they want to defeat the divisional champs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be another challenge they’ll face.

Ryan’s ability to hold his own for the most part against these three teams should make fans feel a bit more optimistic about this season.

It also helps that Atlanta has made some improvements with some major upgrades this offseason. At least we’ll know early on…

