Official Falcons Player Ratings for Madden 21: No Respect [LOOK]

It’s that time of year again. EA Sports Madden 21 will be released in late August, but the player ratings have leaked and Falcons fans are going to be upset, for the most part.

Here are the ratings provided by Madden School.

Team Overall – 79

Offense — 80

Defense — 79

X-Factor Players:

WR Julio Jones — X-Factor Ability is Double Me

Superstar Players:

WR Julio Jones — Mid Out Elite, Outside Apprentice

DT Grady Jarrett — Inside Stuff, El Toro

QB Matt Ryan — Quick Draw, Fearless

Player Ratings

WR Julio Jones — 96

DT Grady Jarrett — 90

C Alex Mack — 89

QB Matt Ryan — 87

RB Todd Gurley — 86

LB Deion Jones — 86

S Keanu Neal — 84

WR Calvin Ridley — 83

S Ricardo Allen — 81

DE Dante Fowler Jr. — 81

DE Takkarist McKinley — 79

LT Jake Matthews — 78

S Damontae Kazee — 78

DT Tyeler Davison — 77

TE Hayden Hurst — 76

RB Ito Smith — 76

DE Allen Bailey — 74

LB Foyesade Oluokun — 73

CB Kendall Sheffield — 73

RG Chris Lindstrom — 72

DT Deadrin Senat — 71

CB Isaiah Oliver — 71

DT Marlon Davidson — 71

CB A.J. Terrell — 70

P Sterling Hofrichter — 69

LG Jamon Brown — 69

DE John Cominsky – 69

WR Laquon Treadwell — 69

DE Charles Harris — 69

LB Deone Bucannon — 69

DE Steven Means — 68

P Ryan Allen — 68

WR Russell Gage Jr. — 67

RB Brian Hill — 67

C Matt Hennessy — 67

LG James Carpenter — 67

RT Kaleb McGary — 67

LB LaRoy Reynolds — 67

K Younghoe Hoo — 67

LB Mykal Walker — 66

CB Josh Hawkins — 66

CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson — 66

RG Justin McCray — 65

WR Olamide Zaccheaus — 65

CB Jordan Miller — 65

S Sharrod Neasman — 65

CB C.J. Reavis — 64

WR Brandon Powell — 64

RB Qadree Ollison — 64

S Jaylinn Hawkins — 64

DE Austin Larkin — 64

WR Devin Gray — 64

WR Christian Blake — 63

TE Khari Lee — 63

LB Edmond Robinson — 62

FB Keith Smith — 62

DE Austin Edwards — 62

CB Jamal Carter — 61

TE Jaeden Graham — 61

RB Craig Reynolds — 60

LB Ahmad Thomas — 60

DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner — 60

S Chris Cooper — 60

RG John Wetzel — 59

QB Matt Schuab — 58

TE Carson Meier — 57

LG Sean Harlow — 57

QB Kurt Benkert — 55

RT Matt Gono — 55

QB Danny Etling — 48

LS Josh Harris — 43

DeAndre Hopkins & Michael Thomas Have Higher Ratings Than Julio

That’s right, Julio Jones ranks the No. 3 wide reciever with a rating of 96 behind both Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins who are tied for No. 1 with a rating of 98.

After recent months of debates, we are still going to try and argue that Julio isn’t the best in the league? That is super cute, Madden.

But, don’t let these Madden ratings get to you folks. Julio will still rank above these two after the real season and that’s really all that matters, right?

Matt Ryan Lands in Top 10 QB Ratings

Ok, well at least they did something right. Falcons QB Matt Ryan stands at No. 7. At least he finally received the credit he deserved from a video game as a top 10 QB and didn’t get booted off of the list like he is on google search.

And if all goes as planned on paper, the Falcons 2020 season will blow these ratings out of the water.

Madden 21 is set to be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on Aug. 28, 2020, with MVP edition of the game released on Aug. 25. Calvin Ridley’s good pal Lamar Jackson will steal the spotlight as the front cover player.

