NFL Rumors: Eagles Never Offered LeSean McCoy Contract, Devonta Freeman Next?

The Eagles didn’t resume their long-time romance with LeSean McCoy — and, apparently, the team never even extended a marriage offer.

McCoy, who signed with the Buccaneers in free agency, told reporters on Tuesday that there was mutual interest between him and Philadelphia. The franchise’s all-time leading rusher confirmed the Eagles reached out and then seemed to indicate that he chose Tom Brady and Tampa over his old squad.

That, or maybe McCoy was waiting for a deal that never came. According to two different Philly reporters (NBC10’s John Clark, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin), the Eagles never made an official offer to McCoy despite a “lot of talk back and forth.” His one-year deal with Tampa is worth an estimated $1.05 million on the veteran minimum salary.

LeSean McCoy said that #Bucs showed interest in him for a while, also considered returning to #Eagles. Ultimately decided “why wait? Let’s get into a camp.”#GoBucs #NFL — Eduardo A. Encina 😷 (@EddieInTheYard) August 4, 2020

The way they tell the story, it sounds like they vetoed McCoy and not the other way around. McCoy even hinted at that being the case when he stated: “I was waiting to see what was going on — [Philadelphia] was another big one that I really wanted to explore that option when they reached out.”

LeSean McCoy can say what he wants but he really did want to come to #Eagles . Philly never had any real interest and Tampa was all that was left. Btw Tom Brady is 43 years old. pic.twitter.com/efDniul8hG — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) August 4, 2020

Eagles Looking at Devonta Freeman (Again)?

McCoy’s first run in Philly was incredible, highlighted by the Snow Bowl in 2013, the Harrisburg native rumbled for 6,792 yards and 54 total touchdowns in six seasons. He is their all-time leading rusher and the team had semi-retired his old No. 25. Maybe they are planning to bust it out for Devonta Freeman.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back is another guy thought to be on the Eagles’ radar. More importantly, he’s still a free agent. Freeman and Brandon Graham got into a fun back-and-forth on Instagram late last week and the rumor mill was churning overtime with thoughts of Freeman landing in Philly.

Devonta Freeman getting a little friendly with Brandon Graham on Instagram. August trash-talking game on point … but could it mean the Pro Bowl RB is headed to Philly? 👉 https://t.co/tkZQiroH0g #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly @ProFootballTalk — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 4, 2020

Gambling websites like SportsLine have put odds on it, too. Not surprisingly, the Eagles are the favorites at even money. Freeman has racked up 3,972 yards and 43 total touchdowns in six years in Atlanta. He reportedly wants a one-year deal around $6 million and would sit out the whole season if no one offers it.

It’s also unclear whether the Eagles actually want a veteran running back since it could interrupt the “Miles Sanders Show” in Philly. Running backs coach Duce Staley has gone on record saying that he has a “hell of a room” and doesn’t want to add a veteran back.

“I’m excited about Miles,” Staley said. “I’m excited about him handling the full load. I don’t see Miles as a guy you have to monitor his touches — 15 here, maybe 15 rushes, five passes — no, I don’t see him that way. I think you put him in and you let him go.”

Any Remaining Free Agent Running Backs?

Outside of Freeman, it’s slim pickings at this point. The Eagles have even watched their old pal Wendell Smallwood sign with the Steelers last week. The only available backs left — barring a trade for someone like Royce Freeman — would be Lamar Miller, Theo Riddick, Chris Thompson, Bilal Powell or Isaiah Crowell. Unless, of course, you could talk Marshawn Lynch out of his latest retirement.

No, it looks like the Eagles are content to roll with the young group of rushers currently on the roster. Sanders will be the starter, with Boston Scott and Corey Clement battling to back him up. They’ll have to hold off strong charges in camp from Elijah Holyfield and rookies Michael Warren II and Adrian Killins. Those guys already have the eyes and ears of Staley.

Eagles RB coach Duce Staley on young running backs. Doesn’t sound like he needs a veteran RB added “We have a hell of a room.

They work their ass off.

I’m very happy with my room”#Eagles pic.twitter.com/FlHVWNzQpr — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 31, 2020

“Those guys in my room right now, they work their a** off,” Staley told reporters. “We have Boston. We have Miles … they’re young, they’ve played a lot. Then we have Michael Warren. We have Adrian Killins. We have Corey … he’s coming off of an injury, looks great by the way. I saw him not too long ago, so I’m very happy with my room and everybody’s role in the room.”

