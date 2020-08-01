‘Last Chance U’ Season 5: Where Are the Players Now in 2020?

There are plenty of stars from Last Chance U season five which is the final edition of the hit Netflix show. Now that the season is concluded, fans are curious about what their favorite Laney College players are doing now. Please be advised, there are Last Chance U spoilers ahead as we give you updates from this season’s cast.

Heavy spoke with wide receiver RJ Stern about his reaction to the show. Stern noted that he felt he was “well-represented and have received a ton of love.”

“I’ve seen the show. I binged watched it the night it came out,” Stern admitted. “I loved it! I felt that I was well-represented and have received a ton of love. It’s humbling. As far as my plans for the foreseeable future, it’s to play football for as long as possible and then move along from there.”

Here is a look at the Last Chance U players and what they are doing now.

Dior Walker-Scott Moved to Hawaii Where He Is Attempting to be a Walk-on

Dior Walker-Scott played both quarterback and wide receiver during the 2019 season. Walker-Scott noted on the final episode of Last Chance U that he is trying to walk-on at the University of Hawaii. After Walker-Scott moved to Hawaii, the team underwent a coaching change but the receiver noted that he is still trying to make the team.

COVID-19 has made it challenging given offseason workouts across the country have shut down. Fans will be pleased to learn that he is no longer sleeping in his car and has his own place.

“The feeling of finally having a bed after two years of what I’ve gone through just to sleep at night,” Scott noted on Twitter on February 17. “I cried when I first laid on my new bed. Thank you God🙌🏾🙏🏾.”

Nu’u Taugavau Is Headed to Murray State

Nu’u Taugavau is another fan-favorite as viewers got an inside look at the offensive lineman balancing time as a father, football player and student. Taugavau committed to Murray State, an FCS school in Kentucky. The lineman is finally leaving the state of California and will live in Kentucky with his wife and kids.

RJ Stern Decommitted From Tusculum University & Is Still Looking for the Right Opportunity

Stern had committed to Division II school Tusculum University in Greenville, Tennessee. Stern gave an update to Heavy noting that he opted to decommit and is currently looking for the right opportunity.

“So initially I had committed to Tusculum, but due to some personal issues I elected to decommit,” Stern noted. “As of right now, I’m still waiting to get brought on somewhere as a scholarship player or a walk-on.”

Stern is living in the same house featured on Last Chance U and working out to prepare for his next football opportunity. As for Laney College head coach John Beam’s assessment that he is not a Division I receiver, Stern is simply using it as motivation.

“To me, it doesn’t matter if he thinks I’m not a Division I guy,” Stern explained. “I know what I can do and I know what my work ethic is. I tend to play better when the stakes are higher and the competition is harder. Iron sharpens iron.”

Rejzohn Wright Is Competing for a Starting Corner Spot at Oregon State

Standout-cornerback Rejzohn Wright is joining his brother at Oregon State. Last Chance U noted that he is competing for a starting spot on the opposite side of the field as his brother.

Wright noted that he narrowed down his list to UCF and Oregon State, but opted for the Beavers since it is closer to home. According to 247 Sports, Wright had offers from a number of additional schools including Colorado, UCLA, Fresno State, Hawaii, Fresno State, Utah State and San Jose State.

Coach John Beam Will Return to Laney for his 41st Season But Football Has Been Postponed for 2020

Beam has committed to coaching his 41st season, but Laney College will not play in 2020 as the season has been postponed to the spring. During an Esquire interview, Beam joked that he will be coaching twice in 2021.

“Well, 2020 is a bye [laughs],” Beam noted. “So I’ll coach 2021 maybe twice. Spring and fall. Year 41 is gonna be a bye year in my career.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams Has Bold Message for Seahawks Fans After Trade