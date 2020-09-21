Waiver Wire Week 3: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season was a breeding ground for injuries. Stars such as New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert were just two of the numerous big names bitten by the injury bug. However, while injuries may have stripped fantasy football owners of some of their top playmakers, it’s also opened the door for a handful of budding must-adds on the waiver wire as we head into Week 3.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 3

Dion Lewis (5% Owned) & Wayne Gallman (1% Owned) RBs, NYG

Saquon Barkley’s likely season-ending injury has left the Giants searching for answers in their backfield and fantasy owners looking for bodies to insert into their lineup. Veteran Dion Lewis manned the lead-back role in Week 2 after Barkley went down. He, as Barkley did the week prior, failed to muster up much production on the ground, averaging just 2.0 yards per carry. However, Lewis did haul in three receptions and score a rushing touchdown in approximately three-quarters of play.

Gallman was a healthy scratch vs. the Bears but will likely be called up next week vs. San Francisco. The former Clemson star flaunted high-end fantasy production a season ago, finishing Week 4 as the fifth-highest scoring RB in place of an injured Barkley, racking up 27.8 points. Don’t be surprised if New York leans more towards Gallman as their early-down back.

Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, LAR (31% Owned)

After rushing for just six yards on three carries in Week 1, Henderson was dropped in numerous fantasy football leagues. Those managers immediately regret that decision as the second-year back had an impressive 81 yards and a touchdown off 12 carries against the Eagles. Henderson chipped in an additional 40 yards on two catches. Rookie running back Cam Akers suffered a concussion and Week 1 waiver wire warrior Malcolm Brown had about half of the yardage as Henderson.

Top-15 Waiver Wire Targets for Week 3

# Top Waiver-Wire Targets % Owned Wk. 3 Opp. 1 James Robinson RB I JAC 69% vs. MIA 2 Russell Gage WR I ATL 21% vs. CHI 3 Dion Lewis RB I NYG 5% vs. SF 4 Darrell Henderson RB I LAR 31% @ BUF 5 Jerrick McKinnon RB I SF 22% @ NYG 6 Wayne Gallman RB I NYG 1% vs. SF 7 Ryan Tannehill QB I TEN 45% @ MIN 8 Keelan Cole WR I JAC 3% vs. MIA 9 Gardner Minshew WR I JAC 32% vs. MIA 10 Joshua Kelley RB I LAC 39% vs. CAR 11 Myles Gaskin RB I MIA 14% @ JAC 12 Justin Herbert QB I LAC 3% vs. CAR 13 Mike Gesicki TE I MIA 67% @ JAC 14 Dalton Schultz TE I DAL 1% @ SEA 15 Braxton Berrios WR I NYJ 0% @ IND

