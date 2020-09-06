Former Chiefs Pro Bowler Planning to Sign With Steelers: Report

Former Chiefs Pro Bowler Planning to Sign With Steelers: Report

Dustin Colquitt Chiefs

Getty Images Dustin Colquitt spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs before being released in April.

The Kansas City Chiefs sent small shockwaves through their fan base back in April after parting ways with P Dustin Colquitt, who had spent 15 seasons with the organization dating back to 2005.

While interest in the two-time Pro Bowler has remained limited in the months since, at least publically, it appears Colquitt may soon have a new home with another AFC contender. According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates on Saturday, the long-time special teams stalwart is scheduled for a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In a follow up from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Steelers intend to sign the 38-year-old veteran assuming the tryout and testing go off without a hiccup. Colquitt would be a direct replacement for sixth-year P Jordan Berry, who has averaged 44.2 yards per punt since his rookie season in 2015.

Colquitt was originally scheduled to make $1.95 million in the final year of his contract in 2020. Kansas City will now pay undrafted rookie P Tommy Townsend a base salary of $610K this season after guaranteeing the 23-year-old $82.5K following April’s NFL Draft.

Should Colquitt join the Steelers, a potential reunion between the sides would need to wait until the playoffs, as Kansas City and Pittsburgh are not slated to face off during the 2020 regular season.

