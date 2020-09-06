Former Chiefs Pro Bowler Planning to Sign With Steelers: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs sent small shockwaves through their fan base back in April after parting ways with P Dustin Colquitt, who had spent 15 seasons with the organization dating back to 2005.

While interest in the two-time Pro Bowler has remained limited in the months since, at least publically, it appears Colquitt may soon have a new home with another AFC contender. According to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates on Saturday, the long-time special teams stalwart is scheduled for a tryout with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

An interesting upcoming tryout for the Steelers: longtime Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt. Jordan Berry has been solid in that role for Pittsburgh since 2015. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2020

In a follow up from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Steelers intend to sign the 38-year-old veteran assuming the tryout and testing go off without a hiccup. Colquitt would be a direct replacement for sixth-year P Jordan Berry, who has averaged 44.2 yards per punt since his rookie season in 2015.

The #Steelers are bringing in veteran punter Dustin Colquitt for a tryout, per the transaction wire. Colquitt still must go through COVID-19 testing and a physical, but the anticipation going in is if all goes well, they'll sign him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

Colquitt was originally scheduled to make $1.95 million in the final year of his contract in 2020. Kansas City will now pay undrafted rookie P Tommy Townsend a base salary of $610K this season after guaranteeing the 23-year-old $82.5K following April’s NFL Draft.

Should Colquitt join the Steelers, a potential reunion between the sides would need to wait until the playoffs, as Kansas City and Pittsburgh are not slated to face off during the 2020 regular season.

