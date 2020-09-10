JJ Watt’s Wife Kealia Ohai Is Excited to Watch Texans Star ‘Dominate’

Football is officially back as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, and no one is more excited than Kealia Ohai Watt, the wife of Texans star defensive end, JJ Watt.

Hours before kickoff, Kealia Ohai, who tied the knot with Watt in the Bahamas on February 15, shared an inspiring message to her husband. She posted a photo of Watt on Instagram and wrote, “GAMEDAYYY @jjwatt I am so excited to watch you dominate and do what you love. You are incredible. Year 10!!!!! LFG!”

Kealia Ohai, who’s a professional soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars, has always been Watt’s biggest fan. The MVP defensive player credited her for keeping his spirits up last season after suffering a torn chest muscle on October 27, 2019 — which would typically sideline an athlete four months.

Watt returned to the field on January 4, which was nothing short of “superhuman” as reported by the Houston Chronicle, and Ohai deserves at least some of the credit.

During the eight games Watt wasn’t able to join his team on the field, the 6’5 athlete kept up with social media, posting pictures on Instagram to his 4 million followers. If he wasn’t sharing pictures about football and his charitable efforts, they were pictures of Ohai, always accompanied these posts with positive and uplifting captions.

Kealia Ohai & Watt Spent Their Honeymoon Training Together In Quarantine

“Obviously, having a nationwide quarantine right after your wedding isn’t exactly how you planned the honeymoon phase,” Watt, 31, told People over the summer, but the newlyweds made the best of their time and trained together in isolation. “It was great, we really enjoyed it. We got a chance to spend a lot of time together, to train and just to be together after our wedding.”

However, in May, Kealia Ohai, 28, left to join the Red Stars “bubble” in Utah where the league was holding its Challenge Cup. Watt said in July that he hadn’t seen his wife in person in “about a month and a half.”

“I’m not allowed to go, not allowed to see her,” Watt said. “So it’s very bittersweet because I love — I absolutely love — watching her play soccer. I love watching her compete. I love watching her play. For me, it’s incredible.”

Watt Is 100% Healthy Going Into the 2020 NFL Season



Going into the 2020 season, Watt says he’s healthier than ever after taking advantage of his extra free time during quarantine. He told ESPN:

So the workout program for me this off-season has been awesome because I’ve had a full off-season to do my workouts exactly how I needed to do them. I’ve been able to focus on my nutrition every single day. I’ve counted every single calorie the whole way. Basically tried to fully transform my body from the beginning of the off-season until now. It truly has been one of the best off-seasons from a workout standpoint that I’ve ever had, and I’m very, very pleased about it. My body feels as good as it has felt since probably 2014, 2015, somewhere around there

