The Wake Forest Demon Deacons enter Saturday’s November 21 college football matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as substantial favorites. However, an intriguing historical betting trend could give college football bettors another reason to examine this ACC showdown.

Wake Forest has been rolling this season, winning seven straight games and putting together an impressive 9-1 record. Georgia Tech, on the other hand, has struggled at 3-7, although the Yellow Jackets are coming off a 20-6 road win over Clemson. Now, Wake Forest heads to Atlanta for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday, looking to keep its momentum going and improve its College Football Playoff chances.

According to data displayed by TrendsCenter, a historical NCAAF betting system matching Wake Forest’s current circumstances has produced a 77-34-2 record against the spread. That translates to a 69.37% win rate across 113 historical games, making it a noteworthy trend heading into Saturday’s college football betting slate.

Wake Forest Betting Trend Shows 69.37% Historical Win Rate

The TrendsCenter system identifies five conditions that must be satisfied for a college football team to qualify.

The team must be favored, enter the matchup riding exactly seven consecutive victories and face a conference opponent. Additionally, the favorite must be laying more than 13.5 points, while the game’s over/under must exceed 42.5 points.

Wake Forest checks all five boxes against Georgia Tech. The historical system has generated a reported 32.43% return on investment and 39.6 units of profit across its 20-year sample. Even more interesting, the trend has gone 9-1 over its last 10 qualifying games and currently carries a nine-game winning streak.

Still, historical success does not guarantee future results. TrendsCenter also reports slightly negative average closing-line value of 0.08 points, which provides an important distinction between a profitable historical record and a proven predictive advantage.

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Prediction

The betting market has already moved considerably toward Wake Forest. According to the TrendsCenter screenshot, Wake Forest opened as a 17.5-point favorite before climbing to 21 points. The total moved from 57.5 to 56 points, although sportsbook numbers have varied.

FanDuel Research listed Wake Forest at -20.5 with a 56.5-point over/under. The Demon Deacons have also covered eight of their first 10 games this season, while Georgia Tech has managed only two covers.

Wake Forest’s offense provides another compelling reason for the market’s confidence. The Demon Deacons average 43.9 points per game, compared with Georgia Tech’s 23.5, creating a considerable offensive gap entering Saturday.

However, the Yellow Jackets have won five consecutive meetings against Wake Forest, including a 30-29 victory in 2025. Their recent upset of Clemson also serves as a reminder that this matchup cannot be decided by records alone.

For bettors researching November 21 college football picks, predictions and against-the-spread trends, Wake Forest presents an interesting case. The historical system favors the Demon Deacons, but whether that advantage survives a spread approaching three touchdowns remains Saturday’s biggest betting question. As always, trends make college football a lot of fun. However, they do not promise wins. It’s part of the research but not the entire lab session.