Mike Tyson Releases 1st Statement About Fight, Describes Serious Health Issues

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has released a first statement since his loss to Jake Paul in a Texas ring, going into detail about his recent health woes.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote on X.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” he wrote.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you 🙏”

Fox News reported that Tyson suffered an ulcer last spring. At the time, Fox News reported that Tyson had “a medical scare, becoming nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.”

Paul, 27, was declared the victor against Tyson, 58, by unanimous vote of the judges after the November 15 fight. The fight was controversial because Tyson failed to connect many punches, and many users on social media described the battle as “boring” and “underwhelming.” NBA great Magic Johnson declared the fight “sad.”

Jake Paul Wrote That It Was an ‘Honor’ to Fight Mike Tyson

Paul responded to Tyson’s statement in the comment thread, writing, “Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all.”

The positivity came after a night of negative comments on social media after the production was plagued by streaming issues on Netflix, with many users reporting that the streaming video constantly buffered. In addition, Paul was mocked by some fans online who suggested that he should fight someone his own age and weight.

For his part, Paul responded to some comments by challenging UFC champion Conor McGregor to a match. Other fans praised Tyson even before his statement for having the guts to get in the ring at all at his age.

Prominent People & Regular Fans Applauded Mike Tyson for the Statement

Tyson’s statement was met favorably on social media. X CEO Elon Musk was one of the first people to chime in, writing, “Bravo” in Tyson’s comment thread.

Tucker Carlson wrote on X, “Respect. To battle back from near death, step into the ring, and go toe-to-toe in front of your kids shows the true heart of a warrior. Winning isn’t always about the score—it’s about standing tall when life knocks you down. Bravo, champ.”

“What beautiful humility and grace. Well done, Mr. Tyson,” another user wrote.

“Brother you won. You are the goat always,” another page wrote.

“You’ve survived 100% of your worst days. That’s a reminder of how strong you truly are. 💪 #KeepFighting #InnerStrength,” another fan wrote.

“If you sent Jake back in time to fight 1988 Iron Mike, he wouldn’t have woken up until last night. Enjoy your life and your family, champ. You’re still the GOAT,” a fan wrote on X.

“You’re still the baddest man on the planet Mike. Glad my kids and I got to see you in the ring one more time. 🙏” a fan wrote.