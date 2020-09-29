Nets—Kyrie Irving—Kevin Durant Certainly a Contender Says Chris Broussard

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, DeAndre Jordan, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie make up the current roster of the Brooklyn Nets next season.

Guided by newly minted head coach, Steve Nash, Brooklyn has the potential to be an early preseason favorite for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Appearing on yesterday’s episode of the Heavy Live with Scoop B Show, Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard weighed in on the Nets’ potential.

“They’re certainly a contender, obviously,” he said.

“I don’t know if I would say that they’re the favorite, because we saw with the Clippers — like, you could look at the Nets supporting cast and say, ‘Yo. Those dudes play hard. They’re the little engine that could and they’re going to fit in perfectly with Durant and Kyrie… you got your two superstars and then you got Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen and all your roleplayers that just like to do what they do. They gonna be nice!’ But, a team like the Clippers dropping in the two stars; Kawhi and Paul George, it changed the dynamic and they were no longer that little engine that could. They were no longer Daniel with the slingshot. Now they were you know, the hunted and their attitude became that, and they weren’t as feisty and tenacious as they were before. Now I think that they can get it back next year but that just shows you some of the challenges; it’s easier to add roleplayers than stars.”

The Clippers fired head coach, Doc Rivers yesterday and rumors hae swirled that the Clippers could trade Paul George.

Meanwhile back at the ranch: The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for next season. Kevin Durant turned 32 today and has healed from an Achilles injury during last year’s NBA Finals that kept him out all of this season.

Kyrie Irving is also on the mend after having surgery to repair his shoulder.

Star power rules and Broussard notes next steps within that notion. “Stars change everything,” he said.

“Like, how is Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert going to fit around Kyrie and KD? Now one of them you could have maybe come off the bench and that’ll be his unit and he could go for his and maybe average 15-18 points… but, what if one of them starts and is he going to be — and maybe it depends… Golden State had a system where Durant, Klay, and Steph could all get theirs, right? Offensively. And Miami it was mainly LeBron and Wade and Bosh had to kind of become a glorified role player; with LeBron and Kyrie, [Kevin] Love became a glorified role player spot up shooting and getting some rebounds. And so, now obviously Durant and Kyrie play different than LeBron, so we’ll just have to see how it works out but, you know and then Kyrie has got to stay healthy. He hasn’t obviously been able to stay healthy in a while. And I think KD is going to be fine. I think he’s going to take off from where he left off. But you know, you just gotta wait and see with the Achilles — does it have any impact? I don’t think it will but, that’s a question mark. So, I’ll be interested… what you hope as a Brooklyn Nets fan, is that Steve Nash can do what Steve Kerr did. And what Steve Kerr did, was as a — and I… Mark Jackson deserves a job. Like, I think so many jobs he would do a great job at like Philadelphia is just one; but, it’s undeniable as good a job as Mark did in Golden State, Steve Kerr took that offense. Not the defense so much, but offense to another level. He found the perfect offensive system for that group. And if Steve Nash could do that; find the perfect offensive system — I’m not syain’ I know exactly what it is… but for KD and Kyrie, and the other guys then, you’re looking at something SPECIAL. So, but certainly at this point I’m not ready to say that they’re the team I’m picking to win the East but on paper… Yeah! There’s EVERY reason to pick them to win the East… on paper.”