Kalen DeBoer Reveals Where Alabama Stands on Michael Carroll’s Return vs. Florida State

Alabama’s offense could be getting some much-needed reinforcements just in time for a revenge matchup this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer met with reporters on Monday and delivered updates on several banged-up offensive pieces ahead of Saturday’s home matchup against Florida State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The most pressing question centers on starting right guard Michael Carroll, who missed last week’s road win over Kentucky with a concussion.

Carroll Trending in the Right Direction

Carroll, the lone returning starter from last season’s offensive line, appears to be progressing toward a return.

“We’ll continue to work with him,” DeBoer said. “I feel confident that we’ll get there… I think he’s heading in a good direction, and we hope to get him back.”

Two Offensive Weapons Inching Closer to Their Season Debuts

DeBoer also addressed the recovery timelines for running back AK Dear and wide receiver Noah Rogers, both of whom have yet to play in 2026.

Dear, who suffered a preseason ankle injury, has reportedly been doing light practice work and impressed coaches with his mental approach to recovery. DeBoer said the sophomore has been “getting closer,” and the staff planned to re-evaluate his practice status this week.

Rogers, meanwhile, traveled with the team to Kentucky but didn’t suit up. The NC State transfer, who caught 33 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns last season, is working back from a knee injury suffered during Alabama’s A-Day scrimmage. DeBoer indicated fans could see Rogers back on the field “in the next week or two,” though nothing is guaranteed yet.

Gibson’s Absence Was Illness, Not Injury

Freshman cornerback Zyan Gibson also sat out the Kentucky game, but for a different reason. DeBoer confirmed he was dealing with sickness rather than an injury and is expected back this week.

With Florida State set to visit Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC, Alabama could be trending toward getting several key contributors back at the same time, a boost the Crimson Tide will welcome as SEC play heats up.