Alabama QB Commit’s Immediate Reaction to Anthony Blalock Jr.’s Commitment Has Fans Fired Up

Alabama’s 2028 recruiting class continues to gain momentum, and the excitement isn’t limited to the coaching staff.

Shortly after elite 2028 offensive lineman Anthony Blalock Jr. announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Sunday, fellow Alabama pledge and four-star quarterback Kingston Preyear shared his excitement on social media, offering fans an early glimpse of the chemistry beginning to form within the class. Blalock’s commitment comes just days after recruiting experts from both Rivals and 247Sports projected him to Alabama, making the decision one of the least surprising but still one of the biggest developments of the weekend.

Preyear, who committed to Alabama himself just days earlier, reacted on X with a simple but enthusiastic message celebrating Blalock joining the Crimson Tide’s growing 2028 class. Preyear made it well known that Alabama is “just getting started” on what appears to be an elite 2028 recruiting class for the Crimson Tide.

just getting started😏😏 https://t.co/JthSTos62w — Kingston “King” Preyear C/O 2028 🏈 (@K3preyear) July 13, 2026

Preyear Already Embracing a Leadership Role

One of the biggest reasons Alabama prioritized landing Preyear early in the 2028 cycle was his potential to help recruit other elite prospects.

Following his commitment, Preyear made it clear that he wanted to help build a championship-caliber recruiting class around him. Sunday’s reaction to Blalock’s commitment backed up those words.

Quarterbacks often become the face of a recruiting class, serving as peer recruiters who help convince other top prospects to join them. Preyear appears to be embracing that responsibility immediately, celebrating each new addition and helping create momentum around Alabama’s future.

With Blalock now officially in the fold, Alabama has added another blue-chip building block to an already impressive class that is beginning to generate national attention.

Alabama’s 2028 Class Continues to Trend Up

Blalock is regarded as one of the nation’s premier offensive linemen in the 2028 cycle. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Ohio native recently emerged as one of Alabama’s top priorities after impressing the coaching staff during camp and receiving an offer directly from head coach Kalen DeBoer.

His commitment gives Alabama another cornerstone piece alongside Preyear and continues what has been an impressive run on the recruiting trail.

Although signing day for the 2028 class remains well over a year away, Alabama is positioning itself to assemble one of the nation’s top groups. Early commitments from premium positions like quarterback and offensive line often create a domino effect, making it easier to attract additional elite talent.

If Preyear’s reaction is any indication, Alabama’s current commits are already focused on building something special together. That camaraderie is exactly what Kalen DeBoer and his staff hoped to establish by securing their quarterback early, and the addition of Blalock only strengthens the foundation of what could become another elite Crimson Tide recruiting class.