Alabama’s Recruiting Run Might Not Be Finished Yet as Three More Decisions Loom

Alabama’s recruiting momentum has been impossible to ignore over the past week, and the Crimson Tide may not be finished adding to its 2027 class.

After landing three commitments in just a matter of days, Alabama now appears to be in a strong position with several more highly regarded prospects preparing to announce their college decisions.

According to Brett Greenberg of Bama247, the Crimson Tide could soon add as many as three more commitments, with in-state linebacker Jeremiah Beverly, four-star receiver Osani Gayles, and three-star receiver Kyren Caldwell all trending toward Kalen DeBoer’s program.

If those predictions prove accurate, Alabama’s already impressive 2027 recruiting class would receive another significant boost heading into July.

Alabama Already Riding Recruiting Momentum

It has been a productive stretch for Alabama on the recruiting trail.

The run began when three-star cornerback Darrius White committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday before Alabama followed that up Tuesday with commitments from EDGE Tyler Younger and offensive lineman Stafford Willis shortly after both wrapped up official visits to Tuscaloosa during the final official visit weekend of the summer.

Those additions pushed Alabama’s 2027 recruiting class to 11 commitments.

The class currently includes:

Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven

Four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn

Running backs Nigel Newkirk and Tai Phillips

Defensive lineman Avrian Pauley

Tight ends Michael Nnabifue and Oakley Keegan

Kicker Luke Cody

Cornerback Darrius White

EDGE Tyler Younger

Offensive lineman Stafford Willis

Now the focus shifts toward several key decisions expected over the next week.

Jeremiah Beverly Appears Poised to Stay Home

The first announcement comes Friday morning when three-star EDGE Jeremiah Beverly is scheduled to reveal his decision.

Greenberg reported that Bama247’s Crystal Ball prediction remains firmly in Alabama’s favor following Beverly’s June official visit.

The Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa standout has never hidden his admiration for the Crimson Tide program.

Growing up around Alabama football, Beverly has attended camps and developed relationships with members of both the previous and current coaching staffs, making the opportunity to play for his hometown school especially meaningful.

“The interest level is very high,” Beverly told Bama247. “I have been around that program for so long. There are not a lot of kids as lucky as me.”

His recruitment accelerated quickly after receiving his Alabama offer on June 8, and less than three weeks later, he appears ready to make that childhood dream a reality.

Alabama Still Chasing Junior Tu’upo

Friday afternoon will bring another important announcement when safety Junior Tu’upo makes his decision.

Unlike Beverly, however, Alabama appears to face a much steeper climb.

While the Crimson Tide made a strong impression during Tu’upo’s official visit, Bama247 reported that Texas continues to hold the edge entering decision day.

Landing Tu’upo would certainly be considered a recruiting victory for Alabama, but current projections suggest Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns remain in the driver’s seat.

Osani Gayles Trending Toward the Crimson Tide

Saturday could provide Alabama with another major recruiting win.

Four-star wide receiver Osani Gayles is expected to announce his commitment during a live CBS Sports YouTube broadcast, and Greenberg noted there has been little movement away from the Crystal Ball prediction favoring Alabama.

Gayles has become one of Alabama’s longest-recruited receiver targets.

His multiple visits to Tuscaloosa, combined with consistent communication from the coaching staff, have helped separate Alabama from fellow finalists Washington and Stanford.

The IMG Academy standout recently showcased his talent at the Overtime OT7 Finals and is competing this weekend at The Opening Finals before making his college announcement.

Speaking with Bama247, Gayles explained what continues to stand out about Alabama.

“I feel like the culture, and just like how they attack every day,” Gayles said. “It is all about winning. You’ve got to go in there and show up for work every day and just grind.”

Adding Gayles would give Alabama another explosive playmaker while continuing to strengthen what is shaping up to be an impressive offensive class.

Kyren Caldwell Could Be Next

Even after this weekend, Alabama’s recruiting momentum may continue into early July.

Three-star wide receiver Kyren Caldwell is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 4, and Bama247 has already placed a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Following his official visit, Caldwell admitted Alabama significantly complicated his decision.

The Florida native pointed to Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s history of developing wide receivers while also praising his relationship with receivers coach Derrick Nix.

“I think I can get developed very well in that offense,” Caldwell told Bama247. “Alabama definitely made an impact. They have definitely made it hard for me to choose now.”

Should Alabama land both Gayles and Caldwell, the Crimson Tide would add two wide receivers in just over a week, giving DeBoer another strong foundation at one of the program’s most important positions.

Alabama’s Summer Recruiting Surge Could Continue

The official visit season has already paid major dividends for Alabama, and the momentum appears far from over.

The Crimson Tide has already secured three commitments this week and enters the next several days with favorable projections for Beverly, Gayles, and Caldwell.

While recruiting predictions are never guarantees, Alabama appears well-positioned to continue climbing the national recruiting rankings as commitment season reaches its busiest stretch.

If the Crimson Tide can capitalize on those opportunities, DeBoer and his staff could enter July with one of the hottest recruiting runs in the country.