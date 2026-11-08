Michigan State Football Reclaims Paul Bunyan Trophy with 15-6 Win Over Rivals Michigan

Michigan State football may not be going bowling, but they rescued their season with a win they’ve been waiting on for nearly five years.

It’s been a far from ideal first season in charge of Pat Fitzgerald, full of injuries and tough games for these players and their fans. After losing six straight games, it’s hard to argue that one win can redeem a season, but the battle for Paul Bunyan carries that much weight.

For the first time since 2021, Paul Bunyan resides in East Lansing.

Neither team could get anything going offensively for the majority of the first half until the Spartans put the opening points on the board with a field goal from a drive that started in good field position.

MSU’s defense forced a quick three-and-out on the next possession, giving their offense the ball in a two-minute drill situation. Alessio Milivojevic connected with Chrishon McCray for a huge 35-yard gain and the Spartans added another field goal to take a 6-0 lead into the half.

Fitzgerald made his gameplan on offense clear in the second half, winning this game in the trenches by running the football. They came out with a 79-yard drive which ended with another field goal.

The offense did what they needed to do, but this defense is the reason the Spartans won this football game. They ranked 128th out of 138 teams in turnovers going into this game, and nearly matched their season total against the Wolverines with four.

A pick on Carr’s second throw of the game, a forced fumble early in the second half stopping a Michigan drive that was gaining some momentum, a second pick on Carr in the fourth quarter, and another fumble in the final five minutes.

On top of the turnovers, this defense was consistent throughout the game. The Spartans shut down the run and forced Carr, in just his third career start, to beat them through the air, to which he found little success against MSU’s press coverage.

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi called a perfect game against the Wolverines and deserves a lot of credit for the rivalry win.

Kicker Liam Boyd also needs praise, going 5-for-5 on field goals and was responsible for all 15 points that MSU put up in the win.

It was not a pretty game offensively by any means. But this win is the definition of Spartan football: strong defense, and an offense fueled by hard-nose running. MSU walked into The Big House and is going home with Paul Bunyan.