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Michigan State Football Reclaims Paul Bunyan Trophy with 15-6 Win Over Rivals Michigan

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Michigan State v Michigan
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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 07: Devin Vaught #2 of the Michigan State Spartans comes up with a first half interception next to Andrew Marsh #3 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State football may not be going bowling, but they rescued their season with a win they’ve been waiting on for nearly five years.

It’s been a far from ideal first season in charge of Pat Fitzgerald, full of injuries and tough games for these players and their fans. After losing six straight games, it’s hard to argue that one win can redeem a season, but the battle for Paul Bunyan carries that much weight.

For the first time since 2021, Paul Bunyan resides in East Lansing.

Michigan State v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 25: Jesse Johnson #26 of the Michigan State Spartans holds up the Paul Bunyan trophy between David Williams #19 and Brandon Denson #34 after beating the Michigan Wolverines 35-21 on October 25, 2008 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Neither team could get anything going offensively for the majority of the first half until the Spartans put the opening points on the board with a field goal from a drive that started in good field position.

MSU’s defense forced a quick three-and-out on the next possession, giving their offense the ball in a two-minute drill situation. Alessio Milivojevic connected with Chrishon McCray for a huge 35-yard gain and the Spartans added another field goal to take a 6-0 lead into the half.

Fitzgerald made his gameplan on offense clear in the second half, winning this game in the trenches by running the football. They came out with a 79-yard drive which ended with another field goal.

Michigan State v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 07: Kenneth Williams #32 of the Michigan State Spartans is tackled during a first half run by Jyaire Hill #0 of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The offense did what they needed to do, but this defense is the reason the Spartans won this football game. They ranked 128th out of 138 teams in turnovers going into this game, and nearly matched their season total against the Wolverines with four.

A pick on Carr’s second throw of the game, a forced fumble early in the second half stopping a Michigan drive that was gaining some momentum, a second pick on Carr in the fourth quarter, and another fumble in the final five minutes.

On top of the turnovers, this defense was consistent throughout the game. The Spartans shut down the run and forced Carr, in just his third career start, to beat them through the air, to which he found little success against MSU’s press coverage.

Michigan State v Michigan
GettyANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 07: Savion Hiter #5 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by Cam Stodghill #12 of the Michigan State Spartans during a first half run at Michigan Stadium on November 07, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi called a perfect game against the Wolverines and deserves a lot of credit for the rivalry win.

Kicker Liam Boyd also needs praise, going 5-for-5 on field goals and was responsible for all 15 points that MSU put up in the win.

It was not a pretty game offensively by any means. But this win is the definition of Spartan football: strong defense, and an offense fueled by hard-nose running. MSU walked into The Big House and is going home with Paul Bunyan.

Croix Green Croix Green is a contributor for Heavy Sports, and he will be a writer with a focus on College Basketball specifically. Croix graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s in Journalism with a concentration in Sports Journalism, and has been writing for over two years. He previously served as the Michigan State men’s soccer beat reporter for The State News, and also wrote multiple articles for the women’s team. Most recently, Croix has worked in the communications and media department for the USL2 and USLW team AFC Ann Arbor. More about Croix Green

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Michigan State Football Reclaims Paul Bunyan Trophy with 15-6 Win Over Rivals Michigan

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