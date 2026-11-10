Michigan State Football Turns Focus Towards Late Season Push for Bowl Game

Michigan State just played their best game of the season, capturing the Paul Bunyan trophy and returning him to East Lansing for the first time since 2021.

But they’re not content with just beating Michigan this season, they have bigger aspirations. The Spartans are looking to achieve another accomplishment for the first time since 2021, making a bowl game.

“We all know that that win gave us an opportunity, and the right to have this be a big game this weekend,” head coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “This is a critical game for this team, and I said listen, that creates next week, and the week after that, right. We’ll worry about them down the road. But there’s no doubt there’s an opportunity if we do what we’re capable of to create an extra month with our seniors.”

The win against Michigan opens the door to a potential bowl game appearance for the Spartans, but it won’t come easy.

MSU takes on Washington on Nov. 14th at home, followed by their final home game of the season against No.19 Oregon, and a road trip to Rutgers to close out the year. They’ll need to win all three if they want to go to a bowl game this season.

The Spartans are coming off their best defensive game of the season where they allowed a season-low 192 yards, piled up five sacks, and forced four turnovers against the Wolverines. It wasn’t their best game offensively, but they produced big plays when they needed to and ran the ball very efficiently against a top-tier Michigan defense.

MSU has quickly turned its focus to Washington, which will be the Spartans first home game in nearly a month. The last time they played at home, MSU lost in heartbreaking fashion to Northwestern and their former quarterback, Aidan Chiles.

The energy around Spartan Stadium against Washington will be the highest it’s been since they started Big Ten play. These players are ready to show out for the home crowd and feed off that energy to move towards their goal of a bowl game this season.

Offensive guard Nick Sharpe wrote Sunday on Instagram, “1-0 against dem blue boys … Cool little victory, but we got bigger things to conquer. They was just in the way.”

Moving past their huge rivalry win and shifting focus towards winning out the rest of the season to earn a bowl game is a huge test for MSU. This weekend’s game against Washington is going to say a lot about how serious this team is about that goal and if it’s really obtainable.