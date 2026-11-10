Former Michigan State Star Kirk Cousins Traded in Blockbuster NFL Reunion

The former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins is now being traded back to the Minnesota Vikings. This comes after Tom Pelissero broke the news that the Las Vegas Raiders are sending Cousins to his former team for a 2027 third-round pick. For Spartans fans who have followed his career since East Lansing, there is suddenly another reason to pay attention to Minnesota.

The move sends the two franchises in different directions at quarterback. Las Vegas is turning to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, while Minnesota is bringing back Cousins for its playoff push. The Vikings are giving up meaningful draft capital, which puts some immediate expectations on their reunion with the former Michigan State star.

Kirk Cousins Gave Michigan State Fans Plenty to Remember

Michigan State fans do not need an introduction to what Cousins accomplished in college. He finished his Spartans career with 9,131 passing yards and 66 touchdown passes, both school records when he departed. He also went 27-12 as a starter, including a 22-5 stretch over his final two seasons. Those numbers explain why his name still carries weight around the program.

But the connection goes deeper than passing totals. Cousins became just the second three-time captain in Michigan State history, which says plenty about how his teammates viewed him. Mark Dantonio’s program had a quarterback it could count on to lead, and Cousins helped turn that trust into victories. That combination gives Spartans fans a reason to keep following him all these years later.

Cousins Has Another Opportunity With Real Stakes

The interesting part now is what Minnesota believes Cousins can still deliver. A third-round pick is a real investment, particularly for a quarterback being asked to help during a playoff push. The compensation makes this more than a feel-good reunion. The Vikings need results, and Cousins will be expected to give them a reason to feel better about their offense.

That is what makes this worth watching from a Michigan State perspective. Cousins already has his place in Spartans history, but there is still another chapter unfolding at the professional level. Getting traded back to a former team brings attention, expectations and plenty of questions about what happens next.

For Cousins, the opportunity is right there. For Michigan State fans, so is another chance to watch a former Spartan try to make something meaningful happen. Now he has to turn that opportunity into wins again in Minnesota. You can bet Justin Jefferson is thrilled to hear this news.