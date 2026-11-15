Michigan State Football Has Bowl Game Hopes Crushed Against Washington

Michigan State football was fighting to turn their season around and make a bowl game, but the Huskies put those goals of making a bowl game to an end as the Spartans were defeated 21-14.

Washington didn’t land until 3 a.m. after the FAA grounded all flights in the country, which led to the game being delayed an hour. But even with that going against them, they pulled out a win.

After their season-changing win in Ann Arbor against their in-state rivals Michigan, MSU was back at Spartan Stadium for the first time in almost a month.

It’s been a season full of injuries for the Spartans and that continued in this game.

Their offensive line has been one of the only positions to stay healthy, but they lost a starter against the Huskies. MSU was also forced to play three quarterbacks in the game.

Alessio Milivojevic has improved a lot in the second half of the season, and he led the offense down for an opening drive touchdown against Washington.

MSU’s offense stalled for multiple drives following that possession. Milivojevic went down injured in the 2nd quarter and didn’t return for the rest of the game.

Backup quarterback Cam Fancher has missed time this season but was back for this game and brought a spark. Fancher took over and capped off a scoring drive with a lofted pass to the back of the end zone on 4th and goal to tie the game at 14-14 going into halftime.

The second half was a disaster for both teams, with neither able to get anything going until late in the 4th quarter. A defensive coordinator’s dream, an offensive coordinator’s nightmare.

The Spartans finally got some momentum going on offense and were putting a good drive together until Fancher got his legs wrapped up by a Huskies defender, he twisted and threw a terrible pass that was intercepted, getting hurt in the process.

MSU’s defense picked up where it left off against Michigan and played another amazing game against Washington. Following a three and out forced by the defense, the Spartans long snapper bolted downfield and popped the return man, forcing a fumble to set up the offense in great field position.

The offense went backwards and a 50-yard field goal from kicker Liam Boyd missed wide right.

MSU’s defense held for as long as it could, but when it’s getting no help, it could only hold for so long and Washington led a game-winning touchdown drive late.

Fancher took over trying to respond and started to move the ball well, converting on two huge 4th down conversions. But a throw over the middle was coughed up, and the Huskies jumped on the ball to call the game with their second turnover.

MSU is officially not bowl eligible again this season with the loss.

The Spartans final home game of the season is next on Nov.20 against No.16 Oregon before closing out their season against Rutgers.